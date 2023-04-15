Two companies have come together to highlight how their individual manufacturing prowess can affect the electric commercial vehicle sector with a solution which has an electric drive system and chassis structure along with a full vehicle build.

Antrim-based ETRUX, an advanced manufacturer and commercial vehicle specialist that assists companies in the transition of vehicle fleets to carbon zero has teamed up with MAGTEC, UK's leading UK designer, manufacturer and integrator of drive systems for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Together these two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, committing to a business relationship which will see this unique full vehicle solution come to fruition.

Ronan Hamill, CEO of JANS Group, of which ETRUX is a subsidiary, said, “ETRUX is a relatively young company, but punches well above its weight in terms of experience and expertise. The company is focussed on assisting customers in the evolution of diesel to electric fleet. This collaboration will allow us to offer a much wider range of electric vehicle products and signifies a good and strong business partnership which has the potential to see further advancement in the electric commercial market.”

Jim Erskine, head of commercial at MAGTEC, continued: “As a company we are quite unique as we design, manufacture and produce core technologies as well as software and diagnostic systems in the commercial EV sector. Working with ETRUX allows us to blend our capability with theirs in order to have a greater range of completed commercial vehicle solutions.

“ETRUX brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in lightweight composites and top hat vehicle solutions and combined with our range of electric drive train solutions, ETRUX has a much broader offering for their EVolve customers.”

Gerard Galvin, managing director of ETRUX, added: “This MAGTEC MOU allows ETRUX to progress with a number of exciting projects through our EVolve consultancy and we look forward very much to working closely with the MAGTEC team in Rotherham over the coming months.”

