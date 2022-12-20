In the modernised and expanded store on the Crumlin Road, customers can enjoy the benefits of a Spar that is 70% larger. The grocery offer has more than doubled in size to include a dairy and chilled range. A new Barista Bar coffee unit has also been installed.

On the forecourt, there is a new 150kw EV charge point that services two vehicles at any one time that will be operational from Wednesday, December 21. It is powered with renewable energy. Customers on the go can also enjoy new Pay at Pump technology that has been installed on two fuel pumps, for maximum convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store sees the continued rollout of Maxol’s sustainable forecourt design. From concept and construction through to the site’s ongoing operations, Maxol has worked with Henderson Group to install technology to help Maxol Edenderry reduce its existing carbon footprint.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer of The Maxol Group, said: “It is exciting to see the complete transformation of our site here at Maxol Edenderry across the forecourt and in-store.

"Our valued customers can now shop locally for all their daily needs in a modern, vibrant, sustainable and welcoming environment. We have created five new jobs to bring new employment opportunities for local people to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This development demonstrates our continued commitment to invest in the right infrastructure across our service station network to move Maxol to a more convenience led destination that services the community."

Patrick Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group which owns the Spar brand in Northern Ireland, added: “This is an impressive redevelopment which brings everything local shoppers need for now and for later, right on their doorsteps. We have worked alongside Maxol and their local management team to develop a store which complements the recent redevelopments in the area, bringing fresh Spar brand and locally sourced fresh foods!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian concluded: "Maxol Edenderry is part of the fabric of this local community. It is operated under licence by well-known local couple, John & Sharon Bailey along with their staff, who all work tirelessly to provide their customers with the best products and services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad