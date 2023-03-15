Open to all local business people, The Northern Ireland Sales Summit 2023, will take place in Belfast next month and aims to specifically address the challenges facing the B2B issue.

The speakers are international sales trainer, Colly Graham from Ballymena, Niraj Kapur, a ‘LinkedIn Top Voice in Sales 2021’ and multi award-winning design and marketing consultant and Magherafelt author and sales coach Jim Irving.

Jim, an award-winning author of three books on the subject, explained: “Sales is a core element of business in NIand across the world. It’s what creates the revenues that support firms and jobs.

There are three local speakers, each a domain expert with worldwide reach including Colly Graham, from Ballymena, Niraj Kapur from Antrim and Jim Irving, from Magherafelt plus Karen Kelly from Canada, Kristel Miller, Northern Ireland and Mark Peacock, England

"NI has a fantastic B2B (Business to Business) community – with great ideas, inventions, concepts. But until something is sold you don’t have a business. Sales enables our great local companies to export locally and around the world, grow and prosper. With a shortage of events to directly impact and support the economy, we wanted to help.

“The NI Sales Summit, to be held on April 4 at the Radisson Blu, is the third event we have organized to address this challenge and offer solutions. The first and second were both over-subscribed, proof of the demand in the local market. The event is for salespeople, their managers, business leaders, marketing specialists, those running start-ups and all entrepreneurs – in any sector.”

The half day event will feature six leading speakers, each an expert in their own area, covering a broad range of critical topics to develop professional B2B sales skills and capabilities.

Jim added: “We will also have three very special guest speakers joining us this time Karen Kelly from Canada. For 20 years Karen has been specialising in the art and science of sales. She is flying in to share her experience and knowledge with us. She also runs a highly successful podcast (the K2 Podcast) which features top tier guests. Karen will talk about ‘How can we empower our buyers to feel confident making a decision’ and ‘Guiding them along the buying journey, de-risking the experience for them’.

"Kristel Miller from Northern Ireland, who is a Professor of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development at Ulster University. She has a wealth of experience teaching MBA cohorts, delivering courses to businesses and supporting businesses to grow. She will be talking about understanding your business model, working to understand your customer’s buying journey, and delivering value in all you do. Her content will be of particular interest to marketing specialists, businesses, and sales team members.

“And finally Mark Peacock who is flying over from England to speak. He is a true domain expert in the field of pricing and helps all types of businesses to improve their pricing strategy and execution. Pricing is one of the most powerful levers any business can use to increase profits and drive revenue growth. Mark’s first book “Pricing for Success” became an instant best seller. Mark will talk about The Pricing Challenge – How to increase your prices without upsetting your customers, and how to gain the maximum leverage through pricing.

"We would also like to thank our local partners – B4B and Henderson Foodservice for their support.”

The organisers have already gained support and surpassed their initial target for attendees, illustrating the latent demand in Northern Ireland. However they are keen to host as many people as they can on the day.