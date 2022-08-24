Events encouraging women into business starting soon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured along with Angela Patterson of Gold and Brownes is Kelli McRoberts of Carrickfergus Enterprise, MEABC's Interim Chief Executive Valerie Watt and Chief Executive of Ballymena Business Centre Melanie Christie Boyle MBE.

Eleven events have been planned throughout autumn and winter which will include coffee networking, workshops on online grabbing content, work/life balance and an exchange visit.

Members will also benefit from regular coaching sessions to grow and develop their business.

Councils Interim Chief Executive, Valerie Watt, said: “The events organised from September to March will deliver a range of innovative services to support the growth aspirations of female business owners in the borough.

“By hosting these events it will help make considerable strides in terms of reinforcing the economic benefits to Mid and East Antrim of gender equality in enterprise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The passion and entrepreneurial spirit in the borough is clear for all to see and I want to take this opportunity to praise our female leaders for their innovation and vision in everything they do.”

Enterprising Women is a dedicated female network in Mid and East Antrim, that supports new and established female entrepreneurs.

It aims to help women connect, grow in confidence, develop networks and collaborate with other like-minded females.

The initiative is led by Carrickfergus Enterprise in conjunction with Ballymena Business Centre and funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Kelli McRoberts, Manager of Carrickfergus Enterprise, said: “I am delighted that Council see the value in the Enterprising Women network and provide vital funding so that we can continue to deliver support to our female entrepreneurs.

“Each year we take on board feedback from members to develop the schedule of events ahead.

“We provide a welcoming environment for those starting out or growing their business whilst adding to their skills and knowledge of key issues such as sales or social media.”

Melanie Christie Boyle MBE, Chief Executive, Ballymena Business Centre added: “I look forward to working in partnership with Carrickfergus Enterprise as we embark upon an exciting suite of networking events all set to inspire and empower female entrepreneurs. The generous funding provided by Council will allow members to flourish as individuals, learn new business skills, and realise their full potential as they confidently take the next step in your business journey.”

Enterprising Women Member Angela Patterson of Gold & Brownes recognises the benefits of being a member. She said: “As a start-up company and somebody who is new to the world of commerce and all that it entails, being involved in the ‘Enterprising Woman’ initiative has been invaluable in terms of giving me confidence to develop and without doubt has helped me to progress as a woman in business. The friendships developed, the support and encouragement offered, along with the many networking opportunities have all been brilliant, fun and a real pleasure to be part off. I thoroughly recommend any new or established woman within MEA to get involved.”