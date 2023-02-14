Ian brings over 12 years’ experience advising and representing clients on all aspects of employment law.

He was previously an employment partner at Elliott Duffy Garrett and has expertise in issues as varied as industrial and fair employment tribunals, redundancy, employee relations and management issues, disciplinary and grievance processes, discrimination, TUPE, and insolvency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest senior appointment for the firm comes at a time of sustained growth in the Northern Ireland market for Eversheds Sutherland and further cements its position as the largest and most established, full service, global law firm on the island of Ireland. Eversheds Sutherland’s Belfast office, located at Montgomery House in Belfast city centre, is expanding across its full-service offering, including employment, litigation and dispute resolution, commercial law, real estate and property, construction, financial services, and banking.

Ian McFarland, employment partner, Eversheds Sutherland, said: “I am very pleased to be joining Eversheds Sutherland as a new employment partner. The firm, as a locally based practice with global reach and expertise, is extremely well-placed to support local businesses in Northern Ireland in all respects, whether they are seeking to protect their operations, or to expand and grow in new markets.

“The current environment is extremely challenging for employers; strong and trustworthy legal advice is more important than ever as companies seek to navigate these issues. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, employers have faced new and swiftly developing issues, including the rise in home and hybrid working and the difficulty in recruiting and retaining talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More locally, the ongoing political uncertainty in Northern Ireland continues to impact businesses and legislative reform. As we enter 2023, I am looking forward to working closely with all my colleagues across the wider Eversheds Sutherland network to deliver positive results for our clients and to help Northern Irish businesses adapt, develop, and seize new opportunities notwithstanding the challenging circumstances.”

Alan Connell, managing partner, Eversheds Sutherland Ireland, added: “I am delighted to welcome Ian to Eversheds Sutherland, and to be bolstering our employment offering in Northern Ireland. Ian’s appointment is the latest step in our strategic growth in the Northern Ireland market and another strong addition to our senior leadership team in Belfast.

Global law firm, Eversheds Sutherland, has appointed Ian McFarland as employment partner in its Belfast office. Pictured are Joanne Hyde, partner and head of employment and labour, Alan Connell, managing partner and Ian McFarland, employment partner

"The coming year is likely to be another challenging and uncertain year for businesses, as they continue to grapple with supply chain issues, talent shortages, rising inflation and an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad