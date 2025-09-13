Annalong firm Glasgiven Contracts Ltd has formally opened its new Banbridge headquarters representing an investment of £3 million in the company’s future.

Marking 40 years of excellence in construction, the new, purpose-built site will strengthen Glasgiven’s link to its regional office in Clonee whilst better positioning the company along the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor as it continues to grow its client base across the Island of Ireland and strengthen its multi-disciplinary team.

Launched in front of industry partners, clients, suppliers, current and former staff and key dignitaries including MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart, John O’Dowd MLA and Eoin Tennyson MLA, guests reflected on the enduring success of the business over a tumultuous four decades.

Established in 1985 by its founding directors Liam Murphy and the late William Smith, the company’s name reflects the hometowns of each founder, Glasdrumman and Dungiven, and was headquartered in County Down for its first 40 years.

Glasgiven Contract founder and director Liam Murphy said: “Reaching 40 years in business is a remarkable achievement which has only been made possible thanks to the incredible team and support of our clients and partners. This new facility will allow us to continue to grow and better serve our communities for years to come.

“From the conceptual design to the final brick, every aspect of this new building reflects the core values we’ve held for the last four decades — quality, craftsmanship, and a commitment to exceeding expectations. As we move into this new space, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, just as we’ve done with every project over the years.”

Glasgiven has developed its business across the private and public sectors including education, health, leisure, hospitality, industrial, retail, housing (private and social), and ecclesiastical construction projects and has won awards for its high calibre of work on projects including: Devenish College, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Le Cheile Secondary School and Cherrywood Educate Together National School in Dublin, Banbridge and Kilkeel Leisure Centres in County Down, and Tollymore Mountain Centre, Newcastle, County Down, among others.

Nearly 25 years ago, Glasgiven expanded its operations into design and build procurement, collaborating with client teams to deliver a significant number of major education projects across the Island of Ireland.

As an early adopter of Computer Aided Design (CAD) systems in the 1980s and their current use of Building Information Modelling (BIM), Glasgiven Contracts have readily embraced the digital revolution’s reshaping of construction projects’ planning, execution and management. The team continue to embrace innovation, integrating these technologies to streamline processes, improve accuracy, and enhance communication.

The location change to Banbridge after four decades signifies a strategic shift for the company as it continues to grow from strength to strength. In 2024 the company’s turnover increased by 80% from the year previous (£27,609,480 in 2023 to £49,623,857 in 2024), and recently the team has marked significant milestones including the completion of its biggest project to date, the £60m construction of St Ronan’s College Lurgan, the second largest school in Northern Ireland and an amalgamation of three schools.

The company is now led by three new directors with Cormac Murphy as managing director, Colm Rodgers and Vincent Small. The addition of Garry Farmer as contracts director has further strengthened the senior leadership team, with Founder and Director Liam Murphy taking on a consultative role.

Cormac added: “Our investment in a new headquarters underscores our commitment to the future: to deliver the best in construction, innovation and service. It will not only provide us with the space to expand but also serve as a hub for future generations of our hard working staff.

“We’re not just building a space for ourselves. We’re creating a place where new ideas can flourish, where our talented team can continue to grow, and where we can continue to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.”

