I’m a 28-year-old beauty specialist from north Belfast and proud mum to my beautiful baby boy, Lucas. My journey into beauty wasn’t something I planned — it all started with a favour for a friend. She asked me to do her makeup for a special occasion, and I said yes without really thinking twice. But from the moment I picked up the brush, I felt something click. I absolutely loved it.

That one experience sparked a passion I didn’t know was there. From then on, I found myself saying yes to more and more requests — makeup, brows, lashes — whatever people needed. What began as a small favour quickly turned into a side hustle, and soon enough, it became something I couldn’t imagine living without.

I didn’t have formal training or a fancy setup, but I had drive, creativity, and a deep love for making people feel their best. With the help of my amazing family, I slowly began building my business. Every step felt like a leap — learning new techniques, investing in equipment, building a loyal base of clients who supported me as I grew. Eventually, I started working out of a local shop, offering treatments full-time. It was a dream come true.

Then, everything changed — in the best way. I found out I was pregnant with Lucas. It was one of the happiest moments of my life, but it also came with some tough decisions. I knew I couldn’t keep working at the shop the way I had been. Being there for my son meant I needed more flexibility. But giving up my business wasn’t an option either. I’d worked too hard to build it.

That’s when the idea of converting a caravan into a mobile beauty salon came to life and KM Studios Beauty and Training School was born. It was definitely unconventional — but it felt perfect. A space that was fully mine, close to home, and set up exactly how I wanted it. I could still do what I love, without sacrificing precious time with my baby.

I didn’t do it alone. My incredible family stepped up in a way I’ll never forget. We had no prior renovation experience, but we learnt everything as we went along. Starting in December, my family spent countless evenings sanding, painting, installing, and building the space from scratch – while I watched and directed as I was too pregnant. It was exhausting for everyone but so rewarding.

Every inch of the caravan salon was shaped by love and hard work. By the end, we had a fully licensed, council-approved beauty salon — one I was truly proud to call my own, thanks to my amazing family!

Now, I can’t wait to reopen after maternity leave and welcome clients back into this beautiful space. I’ll continue to offer beauty treatments, body piercing, and semi-permanent makeup. Whether someone’s coming in for a bit of self-care or getting ready for a special event, I absolutely love helping them feel confident and refreshed.

What I love most about this work is the connection. I get to meet people from all walks of life, hear their stories, and be a small part of moments that matter to them. It’s not just about beauty — it’s about helping someone feel seen, appreciated, and empowered.

Running my own beauty business has been a dream come true. It allows me to do what I love while also being present for my family. Everyday, I feel grateful to combine my passion for creativity and care with the joy of meeting clients and being part of their self-care journey. I’ve got everything I've ever dreamed of and more.

This isn’t just a job. It’s my dream, my purpose, and my way of bringing a little more joy and confidence into the world. And I can’t wait for what’s next.

