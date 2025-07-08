Evolv IT joins elite ranks with Microsoft
This milestone affirms Evolv IT’s strategic focus on empowering businesses to embrace hybrid working, unlock productivity, and enhance collaboration through the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.
The Solutions Partner designation acts as a seal of approval, validating the legitimacy, experience, and performance of top-tier partners. For customers, it signifies that the provider has met Microsoft’s rigorous standards and is recognised for excellence in service delivery, technical capability, and results-driven innovation.
“We didn’t set out to follow the industry - we set out to raise the bar,” said Mark Lawrence, technical director at Evolv IT.
“This accreditation isn’t just about technology. It’s about delivering real business value and partnering with clients to help them grow, adapt and lead in an evolving digital landscape.”
Founded in 2023, Evolv IT has quickly established itself as a trusted technology partner to businesses across Ireland. Known for its tailored, jargon-free approach, the company has built strong partnerships with global tech leaders like Nutanix - where it is a go-to partner for Irish projects and Dell Technologies.
Now, with its new Microsoft accreditation, Evolv IT is doubling down on its commitment to support clients with cloud-driven workplace solutions, while proactively aligning Microsoft environments to the Cyber Essentials framework, placing cybersecurity at the heart of its service offering.
“IT is no longer just about fixing things when they break,” added Mark. “Today’s business leaders want partners who understand automation, AI, workflow optimisation and data security and that’s exactly where we’re focused.”
Evolv’s fast-paced growth reflects a shift in how companies approach IT, seeking forward-thinking partners who can bridge the gap between innovation and operational impact. With this latest milestone, Evolv IT continues to evolve - living up to its name as a next-generation IT services provider.
