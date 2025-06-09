From government spending pressures and Mike Ashley’s latest takeover target, to the collapse of healthcare firm Totally, Tesco’s results, a courier hiring spree at Evri, and a surge in nuclear sector jobs - here are today’s top UK business stories.

The government says its spending review won’t mean a return to austerity, but some budgets will be squeezed. Minister Sir Chris Bryant told Times Radio that investment is continuing, especially in defence and health.

He said change is needed across all public services to ensure value for money. But warned some areas of spending will be “much more stretched” and face tough choices.

Mike Ashley targets Revolution Beauty and Evri hiring 5,000 jobs: More Business in Brief

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group is eyeing a possible takeover of Revolution Beauty. The troubled retailer says Frasers is among several firms doing due diligence. Revolution put itself up for sale last month after a mystery approach. But it warns there’s no guarantee Frasers will make a firm offer.

Healthcare firm Totally has gone into administration after failing to find a buyer for the whole business. The Derby-based group once ran the NHS 111 support line until earlier this year. Its key services, including urgent care and wellbeing, have been sold to PHL Group. Administrators from Ernst & Young have now taken control of the company.

Tesco reveals its latest results on Thursday, with pressure mounting from rising bills and a supermarket price war. The UK’s biggest grocer warns profits could fall by up to £400 million this year. Asda and the discounters Aldi and Lidl are all slashing prices to lure shoppers. Tesco still expects to make up to £3 billion, but that’s down on last year.

Evri is hiring 5,000 couriers across the UK to stay ahead in the delivery race. It follows a big partnership with DHL, creating one of the UK’s largest logistics firms. About 1,000 roles will be permanent, with the rest offering flexible summer work. Those working five days or more can join Evri’s new “Plus” scheme with added benefits.

Evri is hiring 5,000 courier roles. | Evri Media Centre, supplied.