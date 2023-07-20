International chain of casual dining coffee shops Jamaica Blue is expanding its presence in Northern Ireland with the opening of its second flagship store in Belfast City Centre.

Located at Corn Market in Belfast, the store, which opens today (Thursday) has seen Jamaica Blue invest £450,000 in the fit out, creating 20 new jobs.

The store joins Jamaica Blue’s location in Forestside Shopping Centre, with further store openings planned in the north and south of Ireland this year as the brand continues its expansion into the international market.

With 170 locations in seven countries globally, Jamaica Blue has gained a reputation for its exceptional coffee and unbeatable breakfast and brunch selections. Paying homage to the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, where some of the world’s finest coffee is grown, the name ‘Jamaica Blue’ embodies the brand’s commitment to delivering premium coffee experiences with its multi award-winning coffee and a contemporary diverse menu that includes a range of salads, flatbreads and the brands famous all-day brunch options, all freshly prepared on-site using the finest ingredients.

Speaking about the opening of the new Corn Market location, head of estate for Jamaica Blue UK, Josh Nixon, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our second Northern Ireland location in Corn Market, bringing premium coffee and contemporary café dining to the heart of Belfast City Centre.

“Jamaica Blue is built on great coffee, fresh and exciting dishes and excellent customer service and with this new prime location, our friendly and passionate team are ready to introduce new customers in Belfast City Centre to the Jamaica Blue experience.”

