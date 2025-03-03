​​Exciting investment supports food and drink growth in North West region

​Expert advice and technical support in Londonderry that helped multi-award-winning food companies like Broighter Gold Rapeseed, Carol’s Stock Market and Corndale Farm Charcuterie on the journey to business success will be easier to access throughout the North West from huge investment that includes a new food innovation hub in Limavady.

The new centre will work be part of hugely successful Foodovation Centre at Londonderry’s North West Regional College (NWRC).

The new hub that’s being created in Limavady as an integral part of a £100 million investment in the Causeway Coast and Glens and will be located at the Limavady campus of NWRC.

The exciting deal will see £36 million invested to support projects which build on the region’s digital and innovation capabilities across many industries especially food and drink.

Dozens of artisan and smaller enterprises have benefited from support at Foodovation in Londonderry. They include Walled City Brewery and Monto Chocolates, both from Londonderry, Sauci Sauces in Belfast and EmeraldIre Sauces in Lisburn.

Leo Murphy, NWRC principal and chief executive, has described the investment as “welcome and positive news for the region”. “NWRC plans to expand on the Foodovation centre in our Strand Road campus to develop a Limavady centre of excellence to support businesses to go to the next level. Our geographical reach in supporting businesses will extend into Tyrone and Mid-Ulster and up as far as the Causeway Coast and Antrim.”

It will also work in collaboration with the proposed Business and Incubation Hub in Coleraine to ensure smaller enterprises in particular can expand and grow, developing their confidence and the confidence within their suppliers, customers and funders. The investment is part of the Northern Ireland Executive’s Growth Deal for Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Stella Graham, Foodovation chief executive, continues; “Expert support will enhance the growth of start-up and established artisan food and drink companies within the region.

Carol Banahan of Carol’s Stock Market in Londonderry pictured with renowned chef Neven Maguire at Foodovation in Londonderry

“The Limavady hub will develop new courses in collaboration with the food industry to ensure their workforce is highly skilled and will work closely with curriculum colleagues to ensure the new centre also provides a first-class learning environment facilitating the development of an expanded curriculum.

“The Limavady hub will empower food and drink businesses through R&D, training, technical advice, and collaborative opportunities,” adds Stella.

Foodovation in Derry is a state-of-the-art research and development centre which offers a sanctuary to develop excellence in food Innovation, science and technology.

As well as encouraging and nurturing small to medium sized food businesses, Foodovation provides industry specialists with the technical advice and systems to ensure their route to market is successful and sustainable.

Chef Monto Mansour of Monto Chocolates in Londonderry was helped to perfect his delicious artisan chocolates at Foodovation

Foodovation was also formed to help support the economic growth of the entire region. It helps food and drink manufacturers find new markets, develop new product ideas and generate employment opportunities within the sector.

Welcoming the new hub, Michele Shirlow, FoodNI chief executive, says: “The new Limavady hub will further strengthen our network of support for smaller businesses, in particular, to develop new product and service ideas that could benefit rural communities and encourage new employment opportunities in food and drink, our biggest manufacturing industry and major exporter to almost 70 global markets.

“Northern Ireland also benefits enormously from the enterprise and expertise of the Colleges of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and FE colleges in various locations here. CAFRE’s Food Innovation Centre at Loughry continues to have a far-reaching influence on the local food and drink industry.

“We have worked closely with CAFRE and Foodovation over the years and welcome the latter’s plans for the new food hub in Limavady, a town which is already home of several multi-award- winning enterprises including Corndale Farm Charcuterie and Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oils.

Carol Banahan of Carol’s Stock Market inn Londonderry received advice and support from Foodovation in Londonderry on the development of her stock products for cooks

“Most recently, we worked with the Foodovation team in Londonderry on an important programme to help smaller companies to achieve SALSA quality accreditation that should help to generate sales to the supermarkets and other large food operations.

We were able, in particular, to bring experts in supermarket buying requirements to the programme which was funded by Invest NI’s Food and Drink Division that does so much good work within the industry.

“The further development of such partnerships is the way ahead for an industry with enormous potential here, in Britain, the Irish Republic and, indeed, in global markets.