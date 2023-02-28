The company will invest £17.5m towards organic development, whilst upwards of £30m will be allocated to enhance acquisition and green field development, with the aim of ensuring continued job creation and company growth.

This latest news follows the recent appointment of David Haldane to the position of chief executive of Haldane Group.

He will be supported by Brian McAuley as managing director of Haldane Fisher Northern Ireland, Simon Walling who will lead the Haldane Fisher brand in England and the Isle of Man, as well as GE Robinson and Phil Lomas as managing director of the newly acquired specialist timber business, Prowood Ltd.

David said: "This is a hugely exciting time for the Haldane Group as we unveil ambitious investment plans that will support our long-term vision and enhance company growth and development over the coming number of years.

“Delivering excellent service, product knowledge, and sound advice to all customers is something which we pride ourselves on, and our passion for construction and home improvement means our valued customers can trust us to deliver the best solution every time.

“Investing over £50m in our people and across the wider organisation will allow Haldane Group to maintain our position as the partner of choice across a wide network of clients and suppliers, in addition to identifying new opportunities within the markets we serve.”

Family owned since its inception in 1946, Haldane Group’s experience spans generations and incorporates Haldane Fisher NI, Haldane Fisher - Isle of Man, Haldane Fisher - UK, GE Robinson, Plumbmaster, Prowood, Bathline and Key Hardware.

The company serves both trade and the general public, with 21 branches across Northern Ireland, England, and Isle of Man supplying 13,000 products across 800 brands. The planned investment will be financed via the group’s own cash generation along with ongoing support from banking partner, Danske Bank.

David continued: “Our vision for the future of our business is focused on ‘Building Together’ and ensuring that our colleagues are equipped with the resources, skills and training necessary to meet the evolving needs of customers and markets we serve.

“We are confident that our strategic long-term investment plans, combined with the enhancement of our executive structure and wider senior management team, will enable Haldane Group to make this vision a reality and we look forward to working to deliver sustainable opportunities and growth across the business.”

Haldane Group’s commitment to promoting high standards at all levels has been recognised by numerous industry and trade bodies.

Newry construction industry supplier, Haldane Group, has announced major new plans to invest over £50 million across the business over the next five years. Pictured are Ian Haldane, chairman of Haldane Group, David Haldane, chief executive of Haldane Group, Brian McAuley, managing director Haldane Fisher Northern Ireland and Simon Walling who will lead the Haldane Fisher brand in England and the Isle of Man, as well as GE Robinson

