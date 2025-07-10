Expanding your business from Northern Ireland to Ireland: 3 considerations you should take

The Republic of Ireland is arguably one of the most attractive destinations for Northern Irish businesses to expand into when trying to enter the European market.

With its close proximity and easy expansion routes, you can enter a thriving European market with favourable tax policies, hire a wide range of highly skilled and English-speaking talent, take advantage of low corporate tax rates, and reach new customers or clients.

However, with different governments, tax regulations, labour laws, and the use of the euro (€), there are some things you should take into consideration when expanding your business from Northern Ireland to Ireland. This article will explore just three of the considerations you should take.

1. Choosing How To Hire Irish Employees

Labour laws in Ireland have a non-discriminatory and equality-based approach, while including strict regulations around employee benefits, maximum working hours, leave policies, and more.

You can access the workforce on the Emerald Isle in three different ways. Here's some information about each, to help you decide which suits your Northern Irish business needs best:

Open a legal entity in Ireland: You can open a corporate legal entity in Ireland, which gives you control over all business operations, including hiring. However, this choice requires a significant long-term commitment and a thorough understanding of legal matters.

Hire an Employer of Record (EOR) provider: If you don't want to open a legal entity in Ireland, you can hire an EOR provider to take over all legal responsibilities of your employees, including payroll, tax compliance, and labour laws. This alleviates your responsibility when hiring, whilst ensuring your employees are treated correctly and fairly.

Hire an international contractor: You can hire a contractor to hire and look after your Irish employees. They manage payroll and tax compliance, while offering flexibility. This is a good option for short-term projects.

2. Understanding Taxes In Ireland

One of Ireland's most attractive features for Northern Irish business expansion, besides its close proximity, is its favourable corporate tax rates. These rates are significantly lower than those in the UK and many other European countries, including France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

If you expand your Northern Irish business to Ireland and earn income, your business will likely be required to pay corporate taxes annually, following the calendar year. There are three corporate income tax rates depending on the nature of income:

Trading income tax: In Ireland, the trading income tax rate is 12.5%, whilst in Northern Ireland it is 25%.

Non-trading income tax: In Ireland, the non-trading income tax rate is 25%, the same as in Northern Ireland.

Capital Gains Tax (CGT): In Ireland, the CGT rate is 33%, whilst in Northern Ireland, companies are not subject to paying CGT on the sale of assets but instead pay corporation tax at a rate of 25%.

In addition, if you hire employees from the Emerald Isle, you will be required to comply with payroll taxes. There are two major taxes under payroll:

Employment tax: Like in Northern Ireland, employees in Ireland are subject to income tax. As an employer, you must deduct the income tax rate from the employee's payslips and send it to the Irish Revenue Department.

Employment insurance: As an employer of the Irish workforce, you will be liable to pay social security insurance for each employee based on their income.

If you hire from Ireland using Remote People, the EOR provider will be responsible for paying your Irish employees and complying with all tax and insurance regulations.

3. Choosing Which Irish City To Expand To

If you are opening a legal entity in Ireland, then Dublin seems the most obvious choice. It is the capital city of Ireland and is a well-developed financial hub. Some major companies with European headquarters in Dublin include Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Twitter, and Salesforce.

However, Cork is also an excellent option for Northern Irish businesses seeking to expand to Ireland. The vibrant city boasts the second-largest international airport on the Emerald Isle, a thriving startup culture, and is home to offices of major multinational corporations (MNCs) like Apple. In addition, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford could also be considered.

If you are using an EOR provider, such as RemotePeople, to hire Irish employees and break into the European market, then you don't need to worry about which city they are from.

Ready To Expand Your Business From Northern Ireland to Ireland?