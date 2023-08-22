Based in Belfast, Mills Selig is one of Northern Ireland’s leading commercial law firms. Nearing its 65th year in business and having remained local and independent, Mills Selig is renowned for its successful management of high value and complex matters.

Joining Mills Selig as a senior associate is Kevin Tarpey. Kevin has been recruited to join Mills Selig’s property team and will work alongside an elite team of lawyers, including Lauren Shaw who has been promoted to the role of senior associate. Kevin and Lauren will support the residential and commercial property teams respectively at a senior level, providing clients with expert legal advice in all aspects of property law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stepping into the role of senior associate within the employment team is Andrew Edwards, who has also been promoted. Senior associates are expert lawyers who have significant experience in their practice area and in working independently with clients.

Continuing its expansion and development of its teams, Mills Selig has also announced the creation of an ‘associate’ position for solicitors who have gained substantial experience as a qualified solicitor. Emma McCloskey, Lyndsey McSherry, Ciara Campbell and Peter Cashel have been named as Associates in recognition of their expertise within their practice areas. Jayne Paterson will also join associate level later this year in her role within the property team.

Focused on the future of the firm is Chris Guy, managing partner, said: “The growth of our team reflects the growth of our clients and business. Year on year we are growing and moving towards our vision which is to be the go-to law firm in Northern Ireland for high value and complex work.

“Recent recruitment, promotions and the creation of the new sssociate tier reflects the trajectory of the firm and is a direct result of the exceptional support our team provides to clients.”