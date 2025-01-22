Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Browns Bonds Hill, which opened in 2009, is part of a larger restaurant collection owned by celebrity Londonderry chef Ian Orr and Marcus Roulston

Plans to enhance the well-known Browns Bonds Hill restaurant in Londonderry with additional guest bedrooms have recently been submitted to the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The proposal, which includes the addition of eight guest rooms, would preserve the existing dining area, creating a blend of hospitality offerings for both diners and overnight guests.

The application by Marcus Roulston of Future Cuisine Ltd also includes a plan to repurpose a nearby three-bedroom home at 3 Bonds Hill, transforming it into a residents’ lounge on the ground floor and adding a guest bedroom on the first floor. Furthermore, an outdoor seating area with a retractable awning is also part of the project.

Browns Bonds Hill, which opened in 2009, is part of a larger restaurant collection owned by proprietors Ian Orr and Marcus Roulston. Their portfolio includes the Browns in Town on Strand Road, Ardtara Country House and Restaurant in Upperlands, Eighteen Ninety Four in Portstewart, and Bushmills Townhouse.

Known for its high standard of dining, the Browns group has garnered consistent recognition from the Michelin Guide and prestigious AA stars for culinary excellence.