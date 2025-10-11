A well-known boutique hotel and restaurant on Northern Ireland’s north coast has unexpectedly closed its doors, leaving the local community and visitors shocked.

Me & Mrs Jones, a 4-star boutique hotel and wine bar located at The Diamond in Portstewart, has posted a notice on its premises stating ‘Hotel Closed until further notice’, citing ‘entering into a refurbishment project for upgrades’.

The closure notice, which appeared within the past 24 hours, has raised eyebrows among locals, particularly given the hotel’s history. This is not the first time the plush 20-bedroom property has shut its doors. First opened in 2012, the hotel closed shortly after, with the owners later re-launching it.

Known for its quirky, ultra-modern décor and emphasis on locally sourced cuisine, Me & Mrs Jones had built a strong reputation as a luxury lifestyle destination. Its offering included 16 double rooms and four twin suites, each suite featuring two king-sized beds, alongside amenities like a stylish bar and beer garden.

A statement on the hotel’s website describes it as: “Unique, boutique and undeniably chic, Me and Mrs Jones is the North Coast’s original authentic luxury, lifestyle hotel. The most attractive in its area, the quirky-modern hotel décor has been carefully chosen and boasts a sense of space and opulence throughout.”

Its social media messaging echoes this sentiment, inviting guests to: “Expect the delightfully unexpected!”

Despite the hotel’s vibrant branding and popularity, there has been no detailed explanation of how long the refurbishment will last, or whether this signals another major transition in its operations.

Local residents and frequent guests have expressed surprise and disappointment at the sudden closure, especially as it comes with no prior warning.

The lack of a reopening timeline has led to speculation, though there is no official word beyond the refurbishment notice.

One local resident expressed concern after having recently purchased vouchers for the hotel and restaurant.

The closure of Me & Mrs Jones comes just days after another blow to The Diamond area. The Dream House Chinese Restaurant, directly opposite the hotel, closed for the final time last Sunday (October 5), after 28 years of service.

A heartfelt farewell message was posted in the restaurant’s window, thanking loyal customers for their support over nearly three decades.

The double closure of two prominent local businesses within a matter of days has sparked concern about the vitality of Portstewart’s town centre.

For now, the community waits in uncertainty, hoping the promised upgrades at Me & Mrs Jones will see the popular venue reopen and return to its former standing as a north coast favourite.

