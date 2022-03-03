Extension to rates relief for small businesses

The scheme entitles small businesses to an automatic reduction of between 20% and 50% on their rates.

The extension is the latest financial decision taken by Conor Murphy in the absence of a properly functioning Executive.

Last month, the minister told the Assembly he would be unable to progress Stormont’s draft three-year budget due to the power-sharing crisis – triggered by the resignation of DUP first minister Paul Givan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Murphy

But Mr Murphy said he was able to proceed with other specific policy measures for the coming financial year.

Those included a one-year extension of the current freeze on both the domestic and non-domestic regional rates. The draft budget had proposed a three-year freeze.

The minister secured Assembly approval for the one-year freeze on Tuesday.

In February Mr Murphy also said he would proceed with a proposed £50 million rate relief package for businesses.

The package will deliver a three-month rates holiday for sectors hit hardest by the pandemic – retail, tourism, hospitality, leisure, childcare, newspapers and airports. Other businesses will receive a one-month rates holiday.

Yesterday, Mr Murphy confirmed that the rates relief scheme for small businesses, which has been running since 2010, will also be extended into the 2022/23 financial year.

The minister this week visited two businesses in Belfast that are set to benefit – Two Sisters artisan food and craft store and Bumbles Day Care.

Patricia Maxwell, the managing director of Bumbles Day Care, said the three-month rates holiday would be a “great help”.

“The rates holiday has been fantastic, particularly for the childcare industry and without the financial support it’s hard to envisage where we would have been,” she said.

“It’s been instrumental in enabling us to think differently about how we do things and how we ensure we keep our environment safe for the children. It has also helped us in relation to our staff team. Without the financial assistance it would have been a very different ball game for the staff.”