Accountancy firm, EY is pleased to announce the addition of two new equity partners to its team in Northern Ireland, as the firm continues to make significant investments in top talent to support the strong growth of the business.

Belfast-based Pauline Poots and Andrei Mankov join the EY partnership alongside 20 other new equity partners based across the island. These 22 new appointments, represent a 15% increase overall in the partner population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These new partners, representing a mix of internal promotions and external hires, bring the total number of EY equity partners to 148 in Ireland, north and south. In the past five years EY Ireland has welcomed 89 new equity partners (i.e. almost 60% of the equity partners joined the EY Ireland Partnership within the past five years) as the firm has grown rapidly in all areas of the business, including assurance, tax & law, consulting and strategy and transactions.

Today EY Ireland’s total headcount stands at over 4,800 (up from 2,083 in 2018). There are currently more than 850 people employed in EY’s Belfast offices with additional teams spread across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Sitting in EY’s consultancy practice, Pauline Poots leads the firm’s risk consulting team. Pauline specialises in supporting her clients in the areas of risk management, governance, and controls transformation, with a particular focus on government and public sector.

Andrei Mankov has been admitted EY UKI assurance partner and is a member of the senior leadership team of the EY Northern Ireland assurance department. Andrei has a wide-reaching breadth of experience serving both local and international clients from Russia, Japan and the US. His extensive expertise spans a variety of industries ranging from agriculture, retail, manufacturing, pharma and e-commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Heron, managing partner, EY Northern Ireland, said: “Congratulations to Pauline and Andrei, and all our new EY partners, on reaching this exciting milestone in their careers. At EY, we are committed to investing heavily in our people and in our business, as we continue to grow at pace to meet increased client demand.

“Northern Ireland is an important area of focus for EY, with dynamic indigenous businesses, increasing international investment and a strong public sector – not to mention a highly skilled and talented workforce and we look forward to deepening our presence here.”

Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner, EY Ireland added: “With an impressive diversity of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, these exceptional leaders will be instrumental in helping us shape the future of our proud firm. These new appointments increase the size of our partnership by 15% and put us in a great position to continue our strong growth in the years ahead.

“With organisations facing a convergence of challenges and opportunities across climate change, the digital economy, cybersecurity, trade disruptions and the evolution of work, to name but a few, we’re continuing to invest in the diversity, talent and skills needed to help our clients unlock their full potential as they transform and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t be prouder of these 22 fearless and compassionate leaders, and I can’t wait to see the great things they will accomplish with our brilliant teams and our incredible clients in the years ahead.”