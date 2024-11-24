Eye-mazing Achievement: Fiona Jennings Opticians takes the spotlight at Local Women Magazine Awards

A Co. Down Opticians has walked away with a coveted award at the Local Women Magazine Awards. Fiona Jennings Opticians based in Dromore has proudly clinched the title of “Best Opticians of the Year” at the Local Women Magazine Awards, celebrated on Saturday 23rd November, at the elegant Europa Hotel Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This black-tie event was a glittering affair, drawing attention to the remarkable contributions of local businesses and celebrating those who excel in their fields. The recognition bestowed upon Fiona Jennings Opticians is a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing quality eyecare and outstanding customer service.

Founded in 2001, Fiona Jennings Opticians has become a cornerstone of the local community. Fiona Jennings joined the practice shortly after its inception and took over as owner in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under her leadership, the practice has flourished, becoming a busy and successful establishment that is well-regarded not just locally but also in surrounding areas.

Fiona Jennings Opticians

The ethos of Fiona Jennings Opticians revolves around delivering excellent eyecare, complemented by a remarkable selection of eyewear and personalized service that makes every visit memorable.

The team at Fiona Jennings Opticians is driven by a genuine passion for their work. They understand that eyecare is not just about prescriptions and lenses; it’s about building relationships and being a part of their clients’ lives.

This approach fosters a welcoming environment where patients feel valued and understood. The practice prides itself on maintaining traditional values of customer service while integrating the latest advancements in eyecare technology. This blend ensures that clients receive the best possible care tailored to their individual needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona herself graduated from the University of Ulster in 2001 and has a wealth of experience in the eyecare sector. After working in various roles within the multiple sector, she realised that independent eyecare was where her heart truly lay. The ability to form lasting connections with clients and provide personalised care was what she aspired to achieve.

Since establishing her practice, Fiona has not only grown her business but also embraced the joys of family life, welcoming a husband and two sons into her world.

The awards ceremony at the Europa Hotel was a fitting celebration of Fiona Jennings Opticians‘ achievements. Attendees were treated to an evening filled with glamour, networking, and recognition of the hard work that goes into running a successful business. Fiona and her team were thrilled to receive the award, which reflects their dedication and the positive impact they have made in their community.

The practice offers an exceptional range of beautiful frames, ensuring that every client finds something that suits their style and needs. With a focus on both aesthetics and functionality, Fiona and her team are committed to helping clients look and feel their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad