Fabulous local food and drink lifted to higher level at airport

​Just about the biggest and best ever presentation of Northern Ireland’s fabulous food and drink has been developed at the Aelia Duty-Free by Lagardère Travel Retail at Belfast International Airport.
By Sam Butler
Published 26th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST

​Travellers over the Easter break were among the first to experience the unique shopping zone that has already won acclaim from local companies and bodies such as Food NI, Northern Ireland’s dynamic food promotion agency.

Food NI’s Michele Shirlow says: “The new duty-free really is a spectacular demonstration of the variety, quality and innovation of our exceptional local food and drink, covering hundreds of international award-winning products currently being produced here by quality and taste conscious companies.

“The Aelia team at Belfast International deserves the upmost praise for their determination to create such an impressive facility showcasing the very best of food and drink from across Northern Ireland. Not only have they taken local food and drink into retail but it is also more prominent in the café.

Striking: The new access to the stunning Aelia Duty-Free at Belfast International Airport

“I am sure our companies will prosper from such impressive and creative support. Companies which have had the opportunity to experience the showcase have been inspired by what they have seen at the airport. It’s a tremendous morale boost for our dynamic industry that touches every part of Northern Ireland.

“Food NI was delighted to be invited by the team to work on the huge refurbishment project at the duty-free especially in terms of identifying and sourcing companies to supply the zone that upwards of six million passengers, including thousands of visitors to Northern Ireland, pass through every year to global destinations,” adds Michele.

The superb shopping complex also celebrates Northern Ireland’s local heritage with the introduction of a Whiskey Apothecary concept, featuring local brands such as McConnell’s; Bushmills; Echlinville; and Boatyard Distillery.

The complex, in fact, features a comprehensive shop for Irish whiskey, gin, rum and other spirits being distilled here. Brands featured include multi-award winners Dunville’s; Old Comber; Shortcross; Hinch; Two Stacks, Titanic and Killowen.

The presentation has also been influenced through a partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland initiatives like the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail, highlighting our rich distilling heritage.

