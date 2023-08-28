Window manufacturer Fairco Trade Frames, a division of Fairco Windows and Doors, has set up a 15,000sq ft manufacturing and production unit at Kilroot Business Park, Carrickfergus investing in state-of-the-art machinery.

Headquartered in Dublin, Fairco Windows and Doors identified an opportunity to set up a dedicated production facility in Northern Ireland to gain access to the wealth of manufacturing, engineering and skilled labour available.

Mid and East Antrim proved the ideal location for the company to base their business due to the strength of the manufacturing and engineering sector in the borough, the availability of a highly skilled labour pool, access to new markets and the strong pro-business environment.

Pictured are Robert McCurry, production manager, Jim Toal, owner of Fairco Trade Frames, Mayor, alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, Steve Harper, Invest NI's executive director of International Business and Gary Malone, general manger

Fairco Trade Frames, run by Gary Malone, general manager and Robert McCurry, production manager has a strong order book and an ambition to grow.

The company is the main supplier to Fairco Windows and Doors who have been transforming homes for over 35 years providing high quality, bespoke replacement windows and doors in both residential and commercial properties.

Fairco Trade Frames engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Economic Development Team early on in their search for a suitable location and property to establish their business. The team carried out a bespoke and tailored property search and provided the company with a range of suitable property options, alongside information on the wide array of Council support available for companies investing in the borough.

Jim Toal of Fairco Trade Frames, said: “We chose the new location in Carrickfergus as it is a central location, with great infrastructure links and the area has access to the skills and expertise we needed.

“The Council staff provided fantastic support throughout the process, sourcing suitable property options and providing information on support available to help our business from Council and other agencies. As a result, our move to the borough proved to be a simple and smooth process.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, explained: “We are excited to welcome Fairco to the borough and look forward to working with them as they progress their plans for future growth and development.”

Invest Northern Ireland is supporting Fairco Trade Frames to create 20 jobs in the move to the facility at Kilroot, Carrickfergus. Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of International Business, added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Fairco Trade Frames to Carrickfergus and I’m delighted that we could secure this investment which is a great boost for the local community and economy.

“We’ve provided a range of support to the company including advice to establish its new manufacturing and production unit in Northern Ireland and assistance for the 20 jobs, twelve of which are in place. The investment will ensure Fairco Trade Frames is well placed to take advantage of opportunities in Great Britain, Republic of Ireland and Europe and I look forward to seeing the company grow and embedding itself into the Mid & East Antrim business community.”

Fairco Trade Frames products are custom built in the Carrickfergus production facility, using only the highest quality components to ensure they are made to the finest standards. The products manufactured on site include the Hampton Flush Glaze Windows range, Imagine Patio Doors and Matrix Fully Sculptured windows and doors.

The company have the capacity to expand their operations and their footprint in Kilroot Business Park as part of their original expansion plans they are recruiting three to four people over the next 9-12 months.