​Husband and wife team Philip and Helen Troughton of Armagh Cider Company in Craigavon are pioneers in the local cider and juice industry that’s now widely respected across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve also collected a string of UK and Ireland awards for the premium quality and outstanding taste of their ciders, juices and mixers.

They played a central role in last weekend’s award-winning Food and Cider Weekend in Armagh, another outstanding success which provided a vibrant celebration of the region’s world-famous produce, especially the renowned Bramley apple, one of just three local products to have gained EU protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Troughton family have been growing apples in the orchards of 18th century Ballinteggart House since 1898 but it’s only in recent years that they have helped lead Armagh’s remarkable artisan cider renaissance that has seen the products sold throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield.

In addition to the buoyant cider processing business, the Troughtons have diversified successfully in soft drinks including fruit juices, mixers, tonics and apple cider vinegar.

It was Phillip’s entrepreneurial father, TG, who had the vision of setting up a craft cider business at the farm, using traditional methods. He was already selling the Bramley apples he grew in abundance to the big cider makers but nurtured a dream

of making his own.

They also developed the family heritage based on an extensive range of orchards, some dating back to the 1700s. Today, they have over 80 acres of orchards in production. Learning their craft from a leading cider producer in England, they had their first cider ready for the market in 2006. It was to lead to a thriving cider and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Troughton of Armagh Cider Company with apples ready for cider production

juice processing industry in Armagh’s colourful ‘orchard’ country.

In addition to product development, the Troughtons have been at the heart of Armagh’s emergence as a global tourism hub, welcoming busloads of visitors on regular tours of the grounds and hosting many events during the year.

“The cider-making process at Armagh Cider begins even before the apple harvest,” explains Helen. “We like to say we work ‘from blossom to bottle,’ emphasising the importance of every stage in the apples’ growth.

Helen continues: “Once the apples bloom and are harvested, they are left to sit for a while, depending on the time of year, until they ripen further. We press a blend of different types of apples—Bramley, eating apples, and cider apples—depending on the desired flavour profile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Troughton of Armagh Cider Company with apples ready for cider production

“The juice is then fermented naturally, which can take anywhere from six weeks to three months. Our cider then matures in storage, sometimes for up to two years, allowing the flavours to develop further. We bottle on demand, blending different types of cider as needed to create our various brands.

“One of the challenges we face is the inconsistency in apple sweetness and flavour from year to year, which requires careful blending to maintain the distinct character of our ciders,” adds Helen.

The cider is made in small batches, which ensures greater control over the quality, she says. “We exclusively use fresh apples, not concentrate, which is a significant distinction from many mass-produced ciders.

“Unlike some producers who use colorants or additives to standardise their product, we embrace the natural variations in colour and taste. Although we are the first commercial cider makers in Armagh since 1953, there was no prior knowledge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

passed down, so we educated ourselves through studies in England and by working with top artisanal cider makers there.

“This blend of science and craft, what I call the ‘black art’ of cider making, is what sets our product apart,” she adds.

The distinct flavour of Armagh cider comes primarily from the Bramley, which is renowned for its sharp, clean taste and lightness.

“We use the Bramley as a base and complement it with other apples to create a balanced cider. While we have experimented with different blends and styles, the Bramley apple remains central to our flavour profile, and we maintain its traditional

essence by adhering to natural, artisanal methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our cider is unique flavour has even been recognised internationally, winning awards in competitions like the Bath and West Show in Somerset.”

The Bramley, Helen continues, is “crucial in defining the character of Armagh cider”.

“It provides a sharp, acidic taste and a lightness that differentiates our cider from others, particularly those made in England, which often have a heavier profile.

The success of the industry hinges on community collaboration, particularly in promoting the Bramley apple and supporting local agriculture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad