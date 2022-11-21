The trophy was presented at the Taxi Summit UK and Ireland Industry Awards at a prestigious ceremony hosted in Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

fonaCAB was recognised for the work it had done over the last year in both the company’s and the taxi sectors recovery from the pandemic, and its continued commitment to its charity and sporting partners during this period.

fonaCAB managing director William McCausland, said: “It’s a great honour to be recognised again for the hard work that we continue to do day

and daily.

"I’d like to thank the judges for the award, but my gratitude really goes to our passengers, drivers and staff for their continued loyalty and trust in fonaCAB.

“Demand for taxis is high in Northern Ireland and regularly outstrips supply, especially as hospitality and tourism continue to recover from the pandemic, and we’re grateful for the support of our passengers as we work hard to increase capacity to meet this demand.

“It’s fantastic to see Northern Ireland so well represented at the awards and we’d like to congratulate all the companies who were shortlisted, especially including our friends at 365 Taxis Newtownabbey who made it to the final four.”

He added: “We are one of Northern Ireland’s biggest supporters of local sporting talent and we invest more widely in sport, charitable causes and community initiatives than other Northern Ireland companies. We invest back into the communities we serve.”

Founded in 1962, fonaCAB is a family owned business based in Belfast with contact centres in Lisburn and Portadown.

