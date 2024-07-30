Family-owned bed and sofa retailer reveal new Northern Ireland store
Bed and sofa retailer Dreams and Sofatime is excited to launch a Summer Makeover event in their Ballymena store.
The event takes place from today (Wednesday) to Tuesday, August 6 and offers people the opportunity to get a first look at their newly renovated store in Braidwater Retail Park, plus an exclusive 10%* off everything throughout the weekend.
Since establishing their first store in the UK in 1985, Dreams has expanded to become the UK’s leading bed retailer, with seven stores in Northern Ireland.
Dreams are proud to offer a wide range of top bed and mattress brands, including the exclusive TEMPUR Pro Air Smartcool™ range, which is only available at Dreams.
Established in 2012, Sofatime is a family-owned business which has rapidly grown to become Northern Ireland’s leading sofa retailer, renowned for its quality sofas and award-winning customer service. Sofatime also offer a market-leading 15 year guarantee, providing protection and peace of mind that their sofas are made to last, whatever life throws their way.
Jonny Murphy, store manager at Dreams and Sofatime Ballymena, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the local community to our beautifully revamped store, offering a wide selection of comfy beds, mattresses and stylish sofas. Our team are dedicated to helping local people create their dream homes and we are excited to continue providing the highest standard of customer service and expert advice to people refreshing their bedrooms and living spaces.”
The Dreams and Sofatime Summer Makeover event is now on, with 10%* off all purchases in the Ballymena store until Tuesday, August 6.
Dreams and Sofatime offer up to 36 months of 0% finance on all beds, mattresses, and sofas, so why wait? As a platinum award winner for customer service, customers can rest assured that they will receive the highest quality service by their dedicated Bed and Sofa Experts.
In addition to the Ballymena store, Dreams and Sofatime have branches in Bangor, Boucher Road, Coleraine, Craigavon, Newtownabbey and Omagh.
*Minimum spend of £750 applies.
