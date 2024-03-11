Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The expansion follows the increasing demand for flexible workspace hubs in the city centre.

Family-owned flexible office space provider, Glandore, has announced the expansion of its second location in Belfast City Centre, as it sustainably renovates the ground and first floor of Arthur Place, making it the occupier of the entire building totalling 15,066 sq ft of workspace. Pictured are Rebecca, Michael, Clare and Fiona Kelly

Arthur place is located opposite Arthur House, Glandore's first location in Belfast which opened its doors in 2006. Together, the two properties offer companies the flexibility to scale from 1 to over 200 desks on flexible terms.

Established in 2001, Glandore is run by Michael Kelly and his three daughters Fiona, Clare and Rebecca and has accommodated a roster of international firms in their offices across Ireland, with high-end workspaces located in Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

Clare Kelly, Glandore director, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding further into the Belfast market, following the demand for high-quality, flexible workspaces in the city centre. Our mission is to create a dynamic, supportive, and friendly community in which every individual and company can grow. We believe that what is unique about the Glandore experience is the level of genuine care and support we provide to our members.

“Whilst hybrid working is here to stay, there is huge demand for turn-key modern and collaborative workspace that offers full operational & IT support from an experienced team.”

With an increased appetite for dual market business, the extensive network of Glandore members and alumni extends to ten locations across Ireland, allowing cross-border trade to flourish.