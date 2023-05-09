The SPAR store run by Stephen, Linda and the Caldwell family, has had quite a few changes since opening 40 years ago with just three employees and a small retail area.

Over the years, the family has constantly invested in its local business which has now grown to four times the size, boasting a deli counter, Post Office, off sales and a staff of 30 employees from the local area. The store has been constantly extending and improving to ensure it provides top quality services and products for its customers.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, the store is undergoing another refurbishment in 2023 with a brand-new look. This includes an upgrade to their popular deli counter, a new Fanta frozen machine, new energy efficient refrigeration, and completely new flooring.

Community and family have always been a focus for the Caldwell’s, with the store supporting local groups including schools and churches, as well as sponsoring local football and mini rugby teams.

Over the years, the store team has held numerous fundraising activities including fancy dress days, bake sales, movie nights, head shaves and even taken part in sky dives resulting in over £15,000 being raised for Northern Ireland charities such as Cancer Focus and Hope House.

The store has also helped with drop off and pick up for the Whitehead Storehouse food bank and donated a greenhouse for the community garden.

Stephen said: “We’re proud to have reached this milestone and it’s exciting to be undergoing another refurbishment, allowing us to provide improved services and an enhanced experience for our shoppers.

Stephen, Laura, Gary and Linda Caldwell celebrating 40 years in business with SPAR Islandmagee

“We love seeing friendly faces coming into our shop and would like to thank our shoppers for their continued support over the past 40 years, as well as our brilliant staff past and present. It has always been important to our family and the whole team to serve the local community and surrounding area, and it is something which will continue to be at the centre of our business for years to come.”

Stephen Gibson and Heather Douglas from Henderson Group present an anniversary plaque and flowers to Laura Caldwell, Stephen Caldwell, Gary Caldwell and Linda Caldwell from SPAR Islandmagee to celebrate 40 years in business