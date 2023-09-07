Watch more videos on Shots!

Martin and Angela Rooney first operated a store in Enniskillen in Kilmacormick in 1973, moving shortly thereafter in 1975 to the current site, which was previously known as Cherrymount Filling Station. The store began to trade under the Spar brand in 1978, later becoming a Eurospar in 2014.

Martin started out with just five employees and over the years the store has grown into the large supermarket it is today, with a team of 56 from the local area.

Martin explained: “The key factor to our success is our family’s commitment to our local community and the loyalty our shoppers have shown us over the years.”

Martin’s sons Timmy and James are continuing the family legacy. Timmy has worked and managed the shop from a young age and is hoping to lead the business into its next stage with further investment.

The family have made major investments over the years, expanding and refurbishing the store. These developments have brought an extensive range of fresh food and local produce, an in-store bakery, a deli counter and hot food-to-go, Barista Bar coffee offering and an in-store community Post Office.

The family’s investment doesn’t stop at the store itself, as over the years they have channelled their time and efforts into the local community. The store supports a number of local community groups, churches, schools and the local food bank. The team are also often fundraising for a number of local charities, including raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness which included a raffle and popular trolley dash in store.

Eurospar Enniskillen also have an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) installed outside the store which is available 24/7, providing potentially lifesaving equipment to the local community, even when the store is not open.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Rooney’s are thanking their shoppers with special offers and prize draws throughout September. Shoppers can enter the draw instore and all money raised will be donated to the store’s chosen charity, Breast Cancer Awareness.

Martin added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 50th anniversary of serving our community here in Enniskillen. Although the store and its surroundings have changed over the past 50 years, what hasn’t changed is the commitment of our family and staff and the pleasure we have in being able to serve our local community.