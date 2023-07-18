Well-known local retailers, Charlie and Ruth Hamilton are celebrating 25 years serving the local community from their Tamlaght Road Spar.

The Omagh store, which is owned and run by the husband and wife team, opened in 1998 and was the third store to be opened by the family, following Spar Newtownstewart in 1979 and SPAR Castlederg in 1995.

Investing in their stores to provide for their community is at the heart of everything the Hamilton family do. Since opening, Spar Tamlaght Road has become a hub in its local community, undergoing a complete rebuild in November 2019 to bring a more expansive offering of top-quality products and services to their shoppers.

The rebuild allowed the Hamilton’s to provide a more extensive range of locally sourced produce and groceries for their shoppers, welcomed the introduction of the popular Barista Bar Coffee machine, an in-store Post Office and a popular off licence.

Over the past 25 years, the Hamilton family have worked closely with numerous charities, including the Air Ambulance NI and Spar NI’s charity partner, Marie Curie. As a retail group they strive to raise £10k every year throughout their three busy stores.

The store is giving back to their loyal shoppers through their special 25 year anniversary leaflet to help with the cost of living crisis.

The store is also marking their anniversary with a generous donation to St Conor’s Primary School.

Charlie Hamilton, store owner, said; “It has been an honour to serve our local community for the past 25 years. To mark this, we are delighted to make a donation to St Conor’s Primary School while celebrating with our loyal local shoppers. Our hope is to continue to provide for our community, both through our store and our support of local charities and community groups. We are looking forward to many more years of doing so.

“We could not have achieved any of this without the fantastic work of our store manager Julie and her team, with their unwavering commitment to both the store and its community.”

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, which owns the Spar brand in Northern Ireland, added: “It’s been an honour to celebrate with Charlie and Ruth, and to present them with a plaque to commemorate their fantastic contribution to the local community and their years working alongside our team at Henderson Group.

