If you had told me 25 years ago that I’d be at the helm of Northern Ireland’s most established independent ambulance provider renowned for its commitment to excellence, I wouldn’t have believed you.

Back then, I was a working mum with a career in education, helping my brother John with his business on the side. But when John fell ill and asked me to take over Proparamedics temporarily, everything changed.

Those ‘few days’ turned into a life’s work, and now, along with my two children, Megan and Patrick, we’ve turned a small family-run operation into a vital service that’s saving lives and helping the NHS and patients every day.

Running a family business comes with its challenges. Mixing work and family life can sometimes blur boundaries. But we’ve found ways to make it work, and believe it or not, we still get along! Today, they are integral parts of the business – Megan serves as the training manager, and Patrick works as an emergency medical technician (EMT).

Proparamedics has grown exponentially over the years, providing tailored medical care and support solutions for both the public and private sector. From frontline ambulance support to the health trusts, private medical transfers, event management and training and education.

We are more than just a service provider, we are a team dedicated to supporting NIAS (NI Ambulance Service), providing quality education and first-aid training and offering a lifeline to families looking to transport loved ones through our private ambulance service.

Proparamedics started by providing event medical cover and this continues to be a core aspect of our business. We would be the event medical providers for the Balmoral Show, The SSE Arena, the Eikon, IFA at all the internationals, Cricket Ireland, British Board of Boxing, you name it, we’ve done it.

We’re proud to employ over 130 dedicated staff members, each of whom work hard to serve the community of Northern Ireland and provide the highest quality care to our patients and their families. Over the years, there have been many highlights, but for me, the most rewarding part is working directly with people and seeing how we can make a difference in their lives.

Our private ambulance service plays a crucial role in family transfers, whether it’s moving a loved one from home to hospital or ensuring they attend a special occasion like a wedding, family celebration, or funeral. We’ve helped families stay together during these important moments, including assisting elderly parents in relocating to live with family in the UK or Ireland. It’s always a good day when you receive a heartfelt thank-you from a family we’ve supported during these times.

We also established a training department in 2012, now led by Megan, offering in-house training for companies and upskilling healthcare professionals to stay current with the latest techniques. One of our standout initiatives, ProMediKids, has taught countless schoolchildren valuable first-aid skills. There’s no greater feeling than knowing we’re empowering people, especially children, to save lives in critical moments.

Another standout moment was introducing paramedic prescribers - a groundbreaking service that allows paramedics to work with GPs and prescribe medications either in the surgery or on a home visit.

This innovative approach serves to relieve pressure on the healthcare system while ensuring patients get the treatment they need as quickly as possible. When clinical staff are time pressured having trained paramedics to act as the “eyes and ears” on the ground, ensures patients receive timely care.

Looking ahead, we have big plans for the future. We aim to invest in new technologies and vehicles to further enhance the services we offer. We’re also keen to continue growing our partnerships with the NIAS and other organisations. After 25 years, I can confidently say that Proparamedics isn’t just a business – it’s a calling.

It’s a privilege to be there for people during some of their most vulnerable times, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built as a family.

1 . Proparamedics Heather Hamill-Vaughan, managing director of Proparamedics in Belfast pictured with her two children, Megan and Patrick Hamill who have turned a small family-run operation into a vital service that’s saving lives and helping the NHS and patients every day Photo: Simon Graham Photo Sales

2 . Proparamedics Heather Hamill-Vaughan, managing director of Proparamedics in Belfast pictured with her daughter Megan Hamill who serves as the training manager at the small family-run business Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Proparamedics Patrick Hamill works as an emergency medical technician (EMT) at Proparamedics in Belfast Photo: Simon Graham Photo Sales