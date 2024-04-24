Famous Tayto Castle tours reopen on May 7 in Northern Ireland just in time for summer creating new jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The relaunched attraction, which has created at least 5 new jobs, is at the Tayto factory in the grounds of Tayto Castle, where over 250 people work with the capacity to make 1,000,000 packs of Tayto every day.

Elly Hunter, Marketing Director, Tayto, said: “We had to close early in 2020 due to lockdown and we are incredibly excited to be in the position to reopen our doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a NI wide search for tour guides, we’re delighted to report that we have found some incredibly enthusiastic people to join the Tayto team and ensure visitors have the best time possible when they’re with us.”

Tayto tours have attracted visitors from far and wide and are especially popular with school groups, colleges, universities, clubs and societies, together with family groups, and can accommodate all ages from 5 upwards.

Elly addedd: “We’ve welcomed people from all over the globe, with a large number from GB, Canada, the USA and as far away as Australia and South Africa. People will go a long way for Tayto crisps.

“It’s lovely to see families on the tour and more often than not mum and dad did the same tour when they were children. It’s very touching to see them passing on the tradition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to The Famous Tayto Castle are in for a real treat.

“The Tayto factory is located within the grounds of a 500-year-old castle in Tandragee”, continued Elly.

“A truly unique and stunning setting for everyone who comes to see us.”

“On a tour, visitors will see firsthand how our famous crisps and snacks are made and get the chance to meet Mr Tayto.

Mr Tayto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will see the production process from start to finish, witnessing the transformation of our local potatoes into packaged, delicious Tayto crisps. They will also see how our snacks and popcorn are made.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming visitors back once again and introducing a new generation of Tayto fans to our famous Tour.” concluded Elly.

Tayto Tours will be running from 7th May. There are two tours daily from Monday to Friday. Places are limited so you need to book ahead online at www.taytotours.com.