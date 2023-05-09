The modern, purpose-built retail unit opened its doors on Monday, April 24 after 10 months of renovations and building work.

Located on Rathfriland Road, the store specialises in animal health, animal feed and livestock handling equipment.

The new and improved store also aims to appeal to the wider community with a selection of pet food, pet flea and wormers, clothing, footwear, toys, and coal among the product range, as well as household and hardware goods.

Paul Nugent, Fane Valley Stores Managing Director; Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive; Patrick Savage, Fane Valley Co-operative Society Chairman; Mark Gilliland, Fane Valley Stores Banbridge Manager; Thomas Barnett, Fane Valley Stores Head of Retail, and Mairead McGeown, Fane Valley Stores Regional Manager.

The shop includes three registered animal medicine advisors on site, alongside parking for visitors.

Fane Valley Stores in Banbridge has been trading on the site for 28 years, with the new outlet creating an opportunity to expand the product range further.

Store manager, Mark Gilliland is encouraging both new and existing customers to visit the new store. “Having managed the Fane Valley store in Banbridge for 15 years, the team and I are excited to be able to open the new store and welcome customers old and new whilst delivering the same excellent customer service we have become renowned for,” he said.

Mark Gilliland (c) with the Banbridge sales team.

"Fane Valley has a long-standing relationship with the local farming community in Banbridge and further afield. With an extensive product range and competitive prices, the new store will appeal to farmers, small holders, builders, gardener’s and the public.”

