Farmer ‘devastated’ after massive fire kills ‘large number’ of pigs - firefighters remain at scene

The farm is understood to be at Derrywilligan Road, Mullaghglass in Newry.

Fire crews are understood to be at the scene.

DUP MLA William Irwin said: “I am really shocked to learn of the large fire at the pig farm near Bessbrook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piglets

“I spoke to the owner who is devsatated at the destruction of his weaner unit.

“The unit is now completely destroyed.

“He said a large number of pigs had perished in the fire.”

Mr Irwin added that “motorists would be best avoiding the area as there is a lot of smoke”.

Fire engine

When asked about the fire, a spokesman from the NIFRS said they were alerted to it at 1.09pm today.

He added that two 2 Fire Appliances were sent from from Newry Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Newcastle and one from Newtownhamilton, Rathfriland and Armagh Fire Stations.