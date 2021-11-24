Farmer ‘devastated’ after massive fire kills ‘large number’ of pigs - firefighters remain at scene
A massive fire has taken place at a pig farm in Co Armagh, it has emerged.
The farm is understood to be at Derrywilligan Road, Mullaghglass in Newry.
Fire crews are understood to be at the scene.
DUP MLA William Irwin said: “I am really shocked to learn of the large fire at the pig farm near Bessbrook.
“I spoke to the owner who is devsatated at the destruction of his weaner unit.
“The unit is now completely destroyed.
“He said a large number of pigs had perished in the fire.”
Mr Irwin added that “motorists would be best avoiding the area as there is a lot of smoke”.
When asked about the fire, a spokesman from the NIFRS said they were alerted to it at 1.09pm today.
He added that two 2 Fire Appliances were sent from from Newry Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Newcastle and one from Newtownhamilton, Rathfriland and Armagh Fire Stations.
Firefighters are now at the scene of two sheds on fire. The incident is ongoing.