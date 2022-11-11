In a prestigious ceremony held at Grosvenor House Hotel, London, organisations from across the construction industry were honoured across 18 categories in a night of recognition.

The awards celebrate the people striving to make construction a more inclusive industry, as well the businesses doing outstanding work to improve the construction industry’s reputation and employment practices.

Following a rigorous judging process conducted by HR, equality and diversity and organisational development leaders from inside and outside the industry, Farrans emerged as the winner of Best Place to Work – Contractor Award.The judges praised Farrans and said: “This company has demonstrated a clear understanding of EDI in its widest form. The breadth & depth of their activities (including training for emerging female leaders), along with policies reflecting current needs (such as their mileage policy review) shows a dynamic approach and a truly great place to work.”

Construction news editor, Colin Marrs, added: “The CN Workforce Awards celebrate the people and organisations who make construction such a great industry to work in. Our award winners are making a difference every day in areas including physical and mental health, improving diversity and inclusion, closing unfair pay gaps, and becoming more socially responsible.“This industry would be nothing without the people who work in it. Our awards reward those who are finding better ways of working to deliver the society of tomorrow. We salute the winners and thank them for their innovation and leadership.”

