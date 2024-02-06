Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food and drink businesses in Northern Ireland are set to receive a boost thanks to a high-profile event that aims to help them increase exports and sell their products into new markets.

The Food and Drink Export Council (FDEC) is set to hold the second peer-to-peer event in its series, in Cookstown, Northern Ireland today. The first event took place in Perth, Scotland late last year.

The event will be held at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) Loughry Campus in Cookstown and is aimed at Northern Ireland food and drink businesses interested in exporting for the first time or growing their exports.

Pictured is UK government Minister for Exports and co-Chair of the Council, Malcolm Offord

UK government Minister for Exports and co-Chair of the Council, Malcolm Offord, said: “Following the success of the FDEC event in Scotland, this event will be a huge support to any food and drink business in Northern Ireland seeking to take their products to the global marketplace.

“We know there is huge demand internationally for the high-quality food and drink produced in Northern Ireland, and the FDEC are looking to do all that we can to help businesses better understand and take advantage of the opportunities and support available to them.”

The free to attend event will consist of industry-led, interactive sessions on topics including building relationships with a distributor, thriving in a global marketplace, and how to develop a strategic export plan.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with experienced exporters and hear about the support available to food and drink businesses from both Invest NI and UK government to increase international sales.

The FDEC is a collaborative expert committee comprised of representatives from the UK government, Invest NI, industry and other devolved administrations, focused on boosting UK food and drink exports.

The event is being delivered in partnership between the Department for Business and Trade and Invest NI on behalf of the FDEC.

Director of Food and Drink at Invest NI and founding member of the FDEC, Grainne Moody, explained: “Invest NI is delighted to partner with the Department for Business and Trade to bring the Food and Drink Export Council’s Peer to Peer export event to Northern Ireland. The food and drink sector is vital to Northern Ireland’s economy, not only as our biggest manufacturer contributing over £6 billion to the local economy, but as a major exporter.

“Invest NI helps NI food & drink businesses win new business internationally and events like this, where businesses can learn directly from local exporting food and drink producers, play an important role in helping businesses navigate this export journey.”

Executive director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and founding member of the FDEC, Michael Bell OBE, continued: “Food and drink is a key driver of the Northern Ireland economy. Our wider supply chain, from farm to fork, generates £4.9bn in value added, supporting some 113,000 jobs across Northern Ireland. Key to that success is embracing the opportunities of selling to markets outside of Northern Ireland. Over 75% of total food and drink produced in Northern Ireland is consumed elsewhere. We feed 10 million people, and for a region of our size that is impressive.

“We want to further grow our exports, and that of wider UK food and drink, so the FDEC is an important forum for the industry. It’s an opportunity for Northern Ireland food and drink to collaborate with government and industry partners from across the UK to learn from each other’s success, share knowledge, and raise our collective ambition.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, councillor Dominic Molloy, added: “We are delighted to host the Food and Drink Export Council in Mid Ulster. The visit from the FDEC to our district is greatly welcomed, and it also marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a global hub for culinary excellence.

"The food and drink industry in Mid Ulster, as it is in other Council areas, is not merely a sector for us; it reflects our identity and is a testament to our dedication to quality.

“As we stand on the cusp of a new era, the FDEC has become a beacon, guiding us towards international partnerships, market expansion, and economic prosperity.

“I am filled with pride knowing that Mid Ulster, with its diverse and talented district, will play a pivotal role in shaping the global narrative of food and drink excellence. Our local producers, artisans, and culinary experts have long been the unsung heroes behind some of the world's most delectable offerings.