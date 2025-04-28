Fears over more than 2,000 jobs after Airbus deal for part of Spirit AeroSystems factory in Belfast

An Airbus A380 aeroplane at City of Derry Airport. Inpresspics.com

Over 2,000 jobs could be at risk after a deal to take over part of Belfast’s former Shorts factory was inked.

Today (28th) it was announced that Airbus has finalised arrangements to take over parts of the city’s Spirit AeroSystems operation that build fuselage for the airline giant.

The move should save around 800 jobs at the factory – but there’s no word on what will happen to large sections of the business that handle contracts for other companies.

Fears have been raised that the business could be sold off piecemeal, or even heavily downsized if there’s no interest in taking on the remainder of Spirit AeroSystems’ Northern Ireland operation.

According to unions, more than 2,000 people are employed on non-Airbus projects, and there are now doubts hanging over the security of those jobs.

Both GMB and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson want answers fast, with Mr Robinson stating that the Airbus deal is only a “partial solution” to the workforce.

“The deal is welcome in terms of the certainty it provides for those staff involved in the Airbus A220 manufacturing and assembly operations,” said the DUP leader. “However, my preference was always to see a single buyer for the entire site.

“The current deal still leaves significant uncertainty for those staff in the non-Airbus operations in Belfast.

“It is important there is clarity quickly around the entire Belfast operation. This is significant employer, not just within east Belfast but in Northern Ireland as a whole, with a highly skilled workforce. There is a continued need to build on previous efforts to bring more investment to this sector.”

The site’s problems stem from a takeover deal involving Boeing, which agreed to acquire much of Spirit AeroSystems’ global operations, and Airbus, which will only purchase the portions of the Belfast plant manufacturing wings and mid-fuselage for its A220 aircraft.

Unions fear the non-Airbus sections of the complex could be got rid of, which would be a devastating blow to Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector.

Alan Perry, senior organiser for GMB, says the best solution would be for the entire Belfast plant to be sold off as a single body, instead of a “carve-up” that he argues wouldn’t be good for either the company or the Northern Irish economy as a whole.

"Today's announcement raises serious concerns over the future of workers who don’t work on the Airbus contract,” he said.

"We will now take our campaign to Westminster to meet with officials from the Department of Business and Trade. We will fight tooth and nail to protect this company and maintain jobs for future generations.”

The union Unite called on the government to step in, general secretary Sharon Graham stating: “Hundreds of highly skilled Spirit workers are facing an uncertain future. The UK government must now intervene to secure not just the workers, but the future of Northern Ireland aerospace.

