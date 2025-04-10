Fears that if Republic of Ireland tries to take advantage of Northern Ireland tariff rate it will lead to whole island being treated as EU territory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A unionist MP has voiced fears about what could happen if the Republic of Ireland tries to move goods into the USA via Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Allister said that there is a risk that Northern Ireland and the Republic will be treated as a single unit if the USA feels that there is cross-border sleight-of-hand going on in an effort to avoid its new tariffs.

The TUV leader made the comments at a time when the picture regarding Donald Trump’s new tariffs is shifting on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all began last week when Mr Trump announced a 10% tariff on UK imports to America, and a 20% tariff on EU ones (though the rate for some individual types of goods is higher).

The US and EU flags together - there is currently a trade dispute between then two over tariffs, with Northern Ireland partially under UK rules and partially under EU ones (photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

This led to speculation that the EU and UK would retaliate with tariffs of their own, and on Wednesday EU member states did indeed vote for a package of “trade countermeasures” to kick in on April 15.

Although the EU hasn’t published the details of what US goods it will apply to, or what these tariff rates are, Reuters news agency said it has seen documents which state that the EU tariffs will apply to US “motorcycles, poultry, fruit, wood, clothing and dental floss” among other things, and will generally be at a rate of 25%.

Subsequently the EU put this plan on hold after Mr Trump said he was pausing the rollout of many of his own tariffs for 90 days – though a 10% rate on imports from both the UK and EU still applies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If negotiations between the US and EU collapse in the weeks ahead, the original 20% tariff could apply to imports from the EU.

In such a scenario, it is possible that firms in the Republic of Ireland may try to launder their goods through Northern Ireland and into the USA to take advantage of the 10% UK tariff rate instead of a 20% EU one.

“The danger here is that Northern Ireland is abused by the Republic and indeed the EU generally as a backdoor into the USA,” said Mr Allister.

"With Northern Ireland benefiting from Brexit and membership of the UK in terms of the reduced tariff on exports to America, there is a danger that the EU abuses the open border on the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the event of that happening, one could see a situation where Washington decides to treat the island of Ireland as a unit.”

On Tuesday in Parliament, Mr Allister had asked: "What happens if Northern Ireland is used as a conduit by the Republic of Ireland or the EU to export goods to the US? Who checks those goods and where?"

The News Letter put this question to the Northern Ireland Office. It has yet to respond at time of writing.

As previously reported, it is expected that if the EU does hit the USA with its own tariffs on imports of American goods, then Northern Ireland will have to be subject to that EU rate, not whatever rate the UK decides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is because the Protocol / Windsor Framework has kept Northern Ireland under the umbrella of many EU rules, despite Brexit.