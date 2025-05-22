Leon and Deirdre with some of the store team

Following a major £500,000 investment, the Mace store and Post Office in Waringstown has converted to the Centra brand.

This is the second Centra store to officially launch this month, following the opening of Centra Scotch Street in Portadown on May 9.

The store, owned by Leon and Deirdre Toland, supports 21 jobs in the local community, including five new positions, and is a much-valued amenity for the area. Significant changes have been made to the store to create a more seamless and modern shopping environment for customers.

Centra Waringstown following the revamp

Deirdre explained: “We have been serving the local community for 18 years and are delighted to relaunch our store under the Centra brand, continuing our long partnership with Musgrave.

"The refurbishment combined with our new offering for customers is a welcome addition to the local area and will provide a more modern shopping experience.

"Feedback from our shoppers has been extremely positive and we look forward to continuing to serve the local community with the best in modern convenience retailing for many years to come.”

Deirdre and Leon Toland are joined by Centra Sales Manager Norman Bennett (left) and Retail Sales Director David Higgins (right)

The modern store offers a wide range of fresh and chilled foods plus a greater selection of meal solutions for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including food-to-go from a greatly enhanced hot and cold deli counter, and a new range of freshly baked items from the in-store bakery.

Honest Coffee lovers can enjoy a hot drink to-go at the upgraded Frank and Honest Coffee dock which features 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans. Shoppers can also avail of the coffee brand’s digital loyalty app enabling customers to get a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

To celebrate, the store team hosted a family fun day with a spin to win wheel, goodie bags, balloon modelling, face painting, ice cream and more.

Leon and Deirdre were also joined by Musgrave NI’s retail sales director David Higgins and sales manager Norman Bennett.

David explained: “Musgrave has worked with Leon and Deirdre for many years, and we are delighted to continue this valued partnership with them as they move to the Centra brand.

“The recent renovation will be a real asset to the community, delivering improved convenience along with great value for local shoppers. As part of our commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from hundreds of best buys and savings of up to 40% on own brand products.

“This store is also a fantastic addition to the growing Centra portfolio, and we wish the Tolands all the best on their new journey.”

Committed to supporting local suppliers, Musgrave NI spends more than £166m on local food and drink annually, working with more than 3,000 local farmers, over 240 local suppliers and stocking over 4,500 local products across its stores, including the new Good Food Locally Sourced range of meal solutions.

