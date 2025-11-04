Fermanagh firm Ernco Group secures share in road sign contract

Ernco Group, which is based in Derrylin on the Irish border, is increasing its exports through a contract with the local authority framework in the Republic of Ireland.

A Co Fermanagh firm is celebrating after securing a share of a 3.2 million euro (£2.8 million) contract to replace road signs in the Republic of Ireland .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ernco Group, which is based in Derrylin on the Irish border, is increasing its exports through a contract with the local authority framework in the Republic of Ireland.

A recent bolt-on to this contract included Ernco supplying new signage to replace existing speed limit signs, shared with three other companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm is also creating six new jobs in Fermanagh, supported by Invest Northern Ireland.

Ernco Group manufactures permanent and temporary road signage and supplies a range of traffic management and street furniture products.

The company also offers a variety of consultancy services including health and safety, ISO ( International Organisation for Standardisation ), and temporary traffic management design.

Seamus Owens , director at Ernco Group , said the company has increased its exports substantially in the Irish Republic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The contract with the local authority means that we are increasing our exports substantially in the Republic of Ireland , and we're delighted to be growing our headcount here in Derrylin," he said.

"We've been working with Invest NI for almost 20 years, and its support has been instrumental in helping us increase efficiency, compete for government tenders, and win this significant contract.

"We've invested in new machinery with its support, which has doubled our production capacity and eliminated a significant amount of non-reusable waste. Invest NI's also helped us to broaden our consultancy services, and we're upskilling existing staff through management and technical training."

Invest NI supported Ernco to purchase a second sign printer, so the company now has one dedicated printer for permanent road signs and another for temporary signage, which has eliminated waste caused by switching between different grades of reflective sheeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethna McNamee , head of regional business for the Western region at Invest NI, added: "Achieving sustainability and driving global ambition are key pillars of Invest NI's business strategy, and Ernco is a great example of a Fermanagh business embodying these priorities.

"Ernco's new sign printer has increased the company's productivity, which has boosted profits and enabled it to secure this significant contract.