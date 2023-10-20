​Salt-aged steak connoisseurs and dry-aged beef and lamb lovers in search of an outstanding taste experience are now able to order Kettyle Irish Foods’ multiple award-winning grass-fed meats from Fermanagh online and at selected Tesco stores here.

Kettyle Irish Foods is a Fermanagh-based family business that’s rooted in local farms. Founder Maurice Kettyle, left, pictured with family members

Lisnaskea-based Kettyle is a highly acclaimed premium meat brand internationally renowned and celebrated by restaurant food critics and top chefs. Most recently a top chef and restaurant owner in England described the brand as ‘the finest dry-aged beef in the world’.

Formerly available through high-end eateries only, the new online shop brings the chill packed meats straight to doors all over the UK and Ireland within 24 hours.

In the past three months alone Kettyle’s outstanding cuts have received 13 food critic and industry accolades including gold at the 2023 World Steak Challenge in Amsterdam plus five awards at the Irish Blas na hEireann Awards and several star-ratings at the prestigious UK Great Taste Awards.

Having grown up on the family farm in Fermanagh, founder Maurice Kettyle applied his knowledge of animal husbandry, diet and welfare to develop the brand. These founding principles remain at the heart of the company’s commitment to sustainable sourcing. Only the very best Irish grass-fed cattle from small-scale, family farms on the island of Ireland make the Kettyle cut.

Maurice also pioneered an original dry aged craft and went on to patent his own salt moss dry-ageing process.

Premium cuts of meat are dry aged within a handcrafted Irish organic seaweed salt brick chamber to remove moisture.

This renders the fat to a dry flakiness resulting in quicker caramelisation on the pan and a better eating experience.

The texture, depth and concentration of flavours is entirely unique to the Kettyle brand. Today Maurice along with a team of artisan butchers create and test the cuts in a bespoke atelier and state of the art tasting kitchen to ensure only the very best products are added to the range.

