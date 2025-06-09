Fibrus reaches EBITDA break even as customer growth and revenues soar
Backed by Infracapital, Fibrus has quickly emerged as a challenger brand in a broadband market long dominated by legacy copper and voice providers. The company’s strong performance underlines the growing demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity in rural and underserved communities — and Fibrus’ ability to deliver it at scale.
Key highlights include:
Revenue for the month of March 2025 was up 55% year-on-year.
Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) for the month was £35 million, up from £22 million the previous year.
Customer growth increased 45%, rising to 113,500 customers at March 2025
Customer penetration rose from 23% to 28%, with the 30% milestone expected to be achieved soon
ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) for March hit £25.53, up £1.73 (7%) year-on-year.
71,000 ready for service premises added in FY25, a 21% increase in our addressable footprint, driven largely by rural build programmes
Customer churn remains low at 5% per annum.
Operating expenses fell 3% year-on-year, despite rising direct costs (in particular PIA).
Fibrus’ growth was driven by significant uptake across its expanding network. Customer numbers grew by 45%, with 113,500 customers connected to the network to March 2025.
At the same time, customer penetration - the percentage of premises passed that are now connected – grew from 23% to 28%, with the business on track to reach 30% in the coming months. This demonstrates strong demand for Fibrus’ full fibre services, particularly in rural areas historically underserved by traditional telecoms providers.
Not only is the customer base growing - value per customer is improving too. March ARPU was up 7% year-on-year, thanks to smarter pricing and better retention. Crucially, churn remains low as is typical with full fibre customers, staying steady at 5% annually, with half (2.5%) involuntary churn due to house moves to non Fibrus footprint and bad debt ceases.
Despite operational setbacks caused by Storm Eowyn in February, which temporarily delayed customer acquisition and installations in Northern Ireland, Fibrus ended the year with continued momentum and record operational performance — highlighting its resilience and ability to execute in challenging conditions. The company is due to complete its Project Stratum rollout next month, on time and within budget.
Fibrus also made significant strides in Cumbria, with over half of the 71,000 premises passed in the past 12 months derived from its rollout in the region. This included the successful connection of more than 10,000 hard-to-reach rural premises as part of the BDUK programme, with Fibrus reaching its second major delivery milestone under the contract at the end of March.
Dominic Kearns, Fibrus’ co-founder and CEO said: "Breaking even is a huge moment for us, the same with any large-scale long-term infrastructure project. It proves our model works when you get the execution right.
“Having recently been awarded 48th spot in the Deloitte 2024 EMEA Technology Fast 500 list, and the fastest-growing tech company in Northern Ireland, we are building momentum and have our sights firmly fixed on sustainable business growth.
“We’re building a better broadband company from the ground up: more customers, stronger margins, low churn, and a lean operation.
We’ve proved we’re not here to follow the big players. We’re now the largest provider of full fibre broadband on our footprint."
Fibrus is focused on pushing deeper into its footprint, growing ARPU, and staying relentlessly efficient – with projections for the coming 12 months set to continue this strong financial and operational performance.
