Finalists are announced for the ABC Council Business Awards

Pictured launching the awards are: Lord Mayor Glenn Barr, Chair of Economic Development Councillor Declan McAlinden, and Chief Executive Roger Wilson of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, with Amy Bennington from Power NI, associate sponsor

Banbridge finalists include Café Marmalade, Alternative Heat Ltd, and Donaghy Shoes Ltd.

Finalists, chosen by a panel of independent judges from an unprecedented number of entries, will now be interviewed to determine the winner in each of the 14 categories.

Judges were staggered by the number of new businesses entering this year’s awards, showing that the entrepreneurial spirit of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough hasn’t been dampened by the challenges of the last couple of years.

The awards are designed to recognise local business success, growth and innovation across a range of sectors and the borough-wide event, held in partnership with Power NI, will take place in person on Thursday 24 February 2022 at the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, hosted by presenter Sarah Travers.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “The ABC Business Awards represent an opportunity to showcase the borough’s outstanding business community, allowing us to applaud the work they do and highlight the passion of those individuals who go above and beyond to drive continued business growth. I am very much looking forward to celebrating our talented and ambitious business community in person at the live awards ceremony next month.”