Find out who won Miss Northern Ireland 2022

Out of the bevvy of beauties the chosen one was Co Antrim woman Daria Gapska.

The Ballymena beauty was crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2022 during the Miss NI Gala Final.

It follows a ceremony at the Europa hotel on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daria, a 22-year-old nursing student, was one of 24 women competing for the title.

She will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at the 71st Miss World pageant.

New Miss Northern Ireland Daria Gapska with 1st runner up Poppy Smith and 2nd Runner up Lucy Johnston at The Europa Hotel

From L-R Finalists Daria Gapska , Rebekah Martin, Lucy Johnston and Poppy Smith of Miss Northern Ireland 2022 at Europa Hotel before the Gala dinner on Monday evening

New Miss Northern Ireland 2022cDaria Gapska with 1st runner up Poppy Smith and 2nd Runner up Lucy Johnston also with Miss World Karolina Bielawska and outgoing Miss Nothern Ireland 2021 Anna Leitch at The Europa Hotel