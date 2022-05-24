Find out who won Miss Northern Ireland 2022

Daria, a 22-year-old nursing student, was one of 24 women competing for the title.
She will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at the 71st Miss World pageant.
New Miss Northern Ireland Daria Gapska with 1st runner up Poppy Smith and 2nd Runner up Lucy Johnston at The Europa Hotel
From L-R Finalists Daria Gapska , Rebekah Martin, Lucy Johnston and Poppy Smith of Miss Northern Ireland 2022 at Europa Hotel before the Gala dinner on Monday evening
New Miss Northern Ireland 2022cDaria Gapska with 1st runner up Poppy Smith and 2nd Runner up Lucy Johnston also with Miss World Karolina Bielawska and outgoing Miss Nothern Ireland 2021 Anna Leitch at The Europa Hotel
New Miss Northern Ireland 2022cDaria Gapska with Miss World Karolina Bielawska and outgoing Miss Nothern Ireland 2021 Anna Leitch at The Europa Hotel