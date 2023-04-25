News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

Finnebrogue Co Down: Widow of entrepreneur Denis Lynn calls for roll bars on quad bikes - which she believes would have saved his life

The widow of the late Northern Irish entrepreneur, Denis Lynn, is calling for roll bars to be made mandatory on all quad bikes - a measure that she believes would have saved her husband’s life.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST- 2 min read

Mr Lynn was the founder and chairman of Finnebrogue, one of the UK’s leading food producers. A family-owned business based in Northern Ireland, Finnebrogue supplies all UK supermarkets and employs 1200 people at its base in Downpatrick, County Down.

He was named the UK’s most innovative businessman by the Institute of Directors in 2019. He died in May 2021, when he was crushed by his quad bike after it rolled over while travelling at low speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now his widow Christine Lynn has written to UK transport secretary Mark Harper and authorities in Belfast calling for quad bike safety rules to keep pace with Australia, where roll bars are now a legal requirement.

The then Prince of Wales tours is given a tour by Denis Lynn from Finnebrogue during a visit to the Downpatrick artisan company in 2019. Mr Lynn died in a qud bike accident on his Co Down estate in 2021. Photo by Aaron McCrackenThe then Prince of Wales tours is given a tour by Denis Lynn from Finnebrogue during a visit to the Downpatrick artisan company in 2019. Mr Lynn died in a qud bike accident on his Co Down estate in 2021. Photo by Aaron McCracken
The then Prince of Wales tours is given a tour by Denis Lynn from Finnebrogue during a visit to the Downpatrick artisan company in 2019. Mr Lynn died in a qud bike accident on his Co Down estate in 2021. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Most Popular

Christine Lynn said: “My late husband Denis, a regular user of a quad bike on our Finnebrogue estate, died in May 2021 following an accident at low speed. I now deem it my responsibility to do what I can to stop an accident like this happening again to another family."

She added: “I have been shocked to learn of the number of other similar accidents on quad bikes. I have also been shocked to learn the UK has slipped behind other developed nations such as Australia, where roll bars are mandatory on quad bikes. If there were roll bars on Denis’s bike, he would still be with us. It also seems scandalous that anybody can ride a quad bike off road without a licence - and that in England, Scotland and Wales you don’t have to wear a helmet."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said that Australia’s Quad Bike Safety Standard came into effect after a long-fought campaign by a coalition of rural voices, including the National Farmers Federation, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the Country Women's Association.

On Australian farms two thirds of fatalities were caused by quad bikes rolling onto the rider, she said, citing the Australia Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC). However, since roll bars became mandatory in 2021, the ACCC says compliance in 2022 was at 94%.

Related topics:Denis LynnAustralia