FinTech NI, the not-for-profit industry association representing the £392m fintech sector in Northern Ireland, has announced the appointment of Chris Jessup as chairperson.

Chris comes to the helm after serving three years on the board of the FinTech NI Association, succeeding outgoing chair and NI FinTech Envoy Andrew Jenkins.

A partner at leading corporate law firm A&L Goodbody, he has a background in financial services and years of experience advising fintech companies and financial services institutions on UK and EU regulatory matters.

The appointment will bolster the organisation’s work in showcasing NI’s excellence in fintech on the world stage.

FinTech NI represents the workforce of over 7,000 individuals and 75 companies and exists to champion the ecosystem on a local, national, and international level.

Chris’ term as chairperson will further the implementation of the three-year NI FinTech strategy and roadmap. Published last year, it validated the Treasury’s identification of NI as one of 10 leading UK fintech clusters and estimated the creation of 25 fintech companies, the attraction of £25m in additional Foreign Direct Investment and generation of thousands of new jobs in the next three years.

Working to implement the strategy, FinTech NI is focussed on attracting young people into the sector, connecting SMEs to investors and large institutions and promoting NI on the world stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “I am excited to take on the position of chairperson of FinTech NI at such an important time for the sector. The possibility for growth in NI is evident, yet strong leadership from all stakeholders is required to ensure the companies that make up our dynamic ecosystem are represented on the local and international stage.

“We are facing into a turbulent time on several fronts. It has never been more vital for the NI economy to support our SMEs, build a sustainable talent pipeline and encourage scaling among entrepreneurs so that we can reach our full potential.

“These are the areas I intend to focus on as I embark on my term as chairperson. I wish to thank my fellow Board members for their ongoing collaboration and support and pay tribute to outgoing chair Andrew Jenkins for leading us through another hugely successful year at FinTech NI.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

FinTech NI chairperson Chris Jessup pictured with directors Bo Brustkern, Karen Bradbury and Andrew Jenkins