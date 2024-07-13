Incident at Greenbank Industrial Estate, Ballinacraig Way, Newry. Photo by Newry.LN

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a Co Down industrial estate.

It is believed the emergency services are currently at the scene which may have started in or around a kart racing centre at Greenbank Industrial Estate in Newry.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson, said: “NIFRS crews are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at an Industrial Unit in Greenback Industrial Estate, Newry.

“At present there are 6x fire appliances and 48 personnel carrying out firefighting operations.

“We would advise members of the public to avoid the area where possible and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said traffic is at a standstill at the Warrenpoint Carriageway and Kilmorey Street areas and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.