“We look forward to connecting talented individuals with businesses eager to invest in their potential.”

CTS and WithYouWithMe aim to bridge the gap and provide essential skills development and access to a wide range of job opportunities across multiple sectors

WithYouWithMe, a global leader in digital skills training and talent development, and CTS (Connect Through Service), a trusted network connecting service leavers with businesses and career opportunities, have today announced a new strategic partnership.

Together, the two organisations aim to bridge the gap between service leavers and civilian employment in Northern Ireland, providing essential skills development and access to a wide range of job opportunities across multiple sectors.

This partnership will leverage WithYouWithMe’s innovative talent platform, ‘Potential’, which identifies and develops high-potential individuals, and CTS’s network of business connections, which focuses on placing veterans and emergency service leavers, into fulfilling employment.

CTS and WithYouWithMe partner to unlock service leavers skills and boost civilian careers in Northern Ireland. Pictured is CTS co-founders, Graham Given and Jason Gillard

By combining their expertise, the partnership will prepare service leavers for in-demand roles in technology, cybersecurity, and other key industries undergoing digital transformation. For corporates, this will address the growing digital skills gaps nationwide that veterans and their families can be rapidly trained to fill.

“We are proud to partner with CTS to empower service leavers with the tools they need for success in the civilian workforce,” said Paula Ashe, head of UK delivery at WithYouWithMe.

“Together, we will help service leavers build new careers by focusing on their skills and potential, helping to fill the critical skills gaps that many companies face today.”

CTS shares this vision, recognising the unique value service leavers bring to businesses.

“This partnership with WithYouWithMe will help ensure service leavers are not only job-ready but equipped with future-proof skills to thrive in today’s dynamic workforce,” said Jason Gillard, ex-serviceman and founder of CTS.

“We look forward to connecting talented individuals with businesses eager to invest in their potential.”

Going forward, the partnership will provide businesses with a pipeline of trained and motivated talent, while giving service leavers access to career development and growth opportunities in various industries.

