firmus energy networks gets on its bike for good cause

firmus energy networks is pleased to announce its on-going support for a health-focused social enterprise that aims to make bicycle ownership both easier and more accessible.

This is the sixth year firmus energy networks has given its backing to Newry Cycle Recycle – a Community Interest Company established in 2013 by retired firefighter, Gerard Hughes.

Unused or unwanted men’s, women’s, boy’s and girl’s bicycles donated to Newry Cycle Recycle CIC are fully refurbished, then sold back into the local community. The business, based in WIN Business Park, Newry, proudly boasts a vast range of makes and models of bicycles, ensuring there is something for everyone.

What originally started as a small-scale operation has quickly grown to become a hugely popular and very successful community movement. To date, many thousands of bikes have been diverted away from landfill and into the homes of new owners.

Niall Martindale, firmus energy network’s Chief Executive, said: “This is the sixth year we have supported Gerard and the tremendous work he does through Newry Cycle Recycle CIC. For over a decade now, Gerard has helped people of all ages access fully serviced bikes – work that not only provides personal health benefits, but helps our environment, too.

Newry Cycle Recycle shares firmus energy networks’ commitment to sustainability and our passion for supporting local communities. It is fantastic to see the positive difference Gerard has made to the lives of many people and our backing ensures this can continue.”

Every bicycle that goes to Newry Cycle Recycle is resold in the best possible condition thanks to Gerard being Ireland’s only certified Velotech Bicycle Maintenance Course Provider. In addition to bicycles, he also sells clothing, helmets, cycling shoes and safety accessories.

Research shows cycling – a well-established form of physical exercise – can serve as a mood enhancer, strengthen the immune system, help with weight loss and muscle gain.

Welcoming the support of firmus energy networks, Gerard said: “Without such important help such as this, it would not be possible to offer the services that we do.

“Newry Cycle Recycle CIC continues to grow as demand for unused and unwanted bicycles grows,” he continued. “If there is anyone who has a bike they no longer want and would like to donate it to us, we would be happy to give it a second chance and a new home.”