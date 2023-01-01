Effective from January 1, the lower rates are said to benefit more than 111,000 natural gas users.

The tariff for customers in the Ten Towns Network area will be reduced by 20.52% and by 17.60 % in the Greater Belfast Network area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will reduce the average cost by £8.831 per week in Ten Towns and by £7.922 in Greater Belfast, firmus said.

A general view of a household energy bill displayed on a mobile phone held next to a gas hob.

On an annual basis, this will save customers £460 and £410, on average, respectively.

In addition to the new lower tariff, firmus has pointed out that from the same date, the UK Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) Scheme will further reduce the price customers pay by 3.893 pence per kWh, providing up to a further 27.60% reduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Martindale, chief executive of firmus energy said: “ Throughout this challenging period, we committed that as soon as market conditions allowed us to lower our prices we would do so, and today we are pleased to confirm that we have done so.

“The government’s EPG scheme will provide even further savings and we welcome the additional support it is providing to our customers at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills and direct debit payments should contact firmus energy on 0330 024 9000 or [email protected]