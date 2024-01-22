The new M&S Coleraine store will open its doors for the first time at 9am on Tuesday, January 30, in the Riverside Retail Park

The first 200 customers through the door at the brand-new M&S Foodhall in Coleraine will receive ‘golden tickets’ for their chance to win a range of prizes and vouchers, it has been revealed.

The new M&S Coleraine store will open its doors for the first time at 9am on Tuesday, January 30, in the Riverside Retail Park and customers who are quick off the mark could be in with a chance of receiving vouchers worth up to £200 to spend in-store on the day, as well as free bags of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies. Every golden ticket holder will be guaranteed a win!

The first 200 customers through the door at the brand-new M&S Foodhall in Coleraine will receive coveted ‘golden tickets’ for their chance to win a range of prizes and vouchers Credit M&S

The grand opening will include an in-store DJ and the opportunity to take in live baking demonstrations from popular chef and local favourite Paula McIntyre MBE.

As well as thousands of food products, the store will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Collect in Store service, as well as a wine shop and in-store bakery.

Kieran McCauley, M&S Coleraine store manager, said: “We can’t wait to cut the ribbon and welcome everyone to our brand-new foodhall. So much planning and hard work has gone into making this new store a reality. I would like to thank the whole M&S team for their efforts and it will be wonderful for the local community to finally be able to come and check out the results.

“There will be so much happening on our opening day and I hope everyone can come along, say hello and, of course, take the opportunity to have their photo taken with Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar!”

Kieran McCauley, M&S Coleraine store manager. Credit M&S

Facts:

M&S first came to Northern Ireland 56 years ago, in 1967 – leading the way for investment by many other UK companies.

M&S has 22 stores in Northern Ireland – Abbeycentre, Ballymena, Banbridge (Outlet & Foodhall), Bangor, Belfast, Enniskillen, Foyleside, Lisburn, Newry, Newtownbreda, Omagh, Aldergrove, Armagh, Boucher Road, Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Cookstown, Craigavon, Crescent Link, Malone & Upper Newtownards Road.

M&S has an ongoing store renewal programme in place. M&S Abbeycentre was the first of our stores in Northern Ireland to undergo remodelling in 2019 utilising our new-look design concept, followed by M&S Lisburn in 2021.

They employ 2300 full and part-time colleagues in Northern Ireland.

