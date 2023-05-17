First audiobook launches from new Newry podcast studio
A state-of-the-art podcast studio in Newry has just launched its first audiobook thanks to a new recording service.
Granite Podcast Studio at Granite Exchange is now offering authors and publishers a service to enable recordings of audio versions of books which enables authors to increase their audience and to communicate with others.
Already home to multiple leading podcasts in Northern and Southern Ireland, including What’s the crime?, The Public Eye and Activist Lawyer, this latest service from the Newry-based studio offers a streamlined recording service that can facilitate for the rising popularity of audio books.
Colleen O'Hare, Granite Podcast Studio managing director, said: “At Granite Exchange, we pride ourselves on being an innovative and forward-thinking business and we’re very excited to launch this new service.
“In early 2020, we launched one of Northern Ireland’s first podcast studios, and as the business has matured, so have our facilities. This new audiobooks service is an extension to our story-telling facilities, and we’re already delighted by the interest from publishers and authors across the country.”
Making the creation of audiobooks simple for customers, the experienced team at Granite Podcast Studio manages the end-to-end process which includes recording, editing and uploading of content to Audible and other popular audiobooks platforms.
Colleen continued: “Audiobooks have become a very popular, and demand is rising, alongside the popularity of podcasts. The beauty of audiobooks is that you can take them anywhere - from listening on the daily commute to whilst out walking. It’s the convenience factor that is driving downloads, and the launch of our audiobooks recording service is a natural extension to our current sound and recording services.”
Marcus Donaldson, author of ‘The Black Knight and the Voyage to the Dark Seas’, is the first author to record an audiobook in Granite Podcast Studio.
Marcus added: “Having such a modern studio locally is a gift for people who are seeking to expand their storytelling platforms and offerings.
“The team at Granite Podcast Studio made my experience of recording fantastic. They took all the work out of my hands – leaving me to focus on the audio delivery of my first book. Colleen, Jessica and the team took care of everything from the recording of the chapters, to the editing and uploading of my audiobook to Audible. It has been such a smooth and simple experience, which is now enabling me to reach a larger audience, including offering more accessibility to children and parents.”